TNB Tenaga Nasional Berhad : EXPANDS SOLAR PV INSTALLATION THROUGH TWO NEW SARE

TNB EXPANDS SOLAR PV INSTALLATION THROUGH TWO NEW SARE

Total capacity of over 4,130.5 kilowatt peak (kWp)

RM 17.7 Million accumulated savings in 25 years for Ain Medicare Sdn Bhd

RM 6.24 Million accumulated savings in 25 years for TATI University College

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) and its wholly-owned subsidiary GSPARX Sdn Bhd (GSPARX) today inked Supply Agreement for Renewable Energy (SARE) with Ain Medicare Sdn Bhd (AMSB) and TATI University College (TATIUC) for the installation of solar photovoltaic (PV) system with capacity of 3,131.5 kilowatt peak (kWp) and 999 kilowatt peak (kWp), respectively.

GSPARX will install solar panels at AMSB's pharmaceutical factories in Kota Bharu, Kelantan with a capacity of 2,533.5 kWp and in Kulim, Kedah with a capacity of 598 kWp. Within the 25-year duration of the SARE, AMSB will annually generate 3.315 million kilowatt (kWh) energy and an accumulated savings of RM 17.7 million.

As for SARE with TATIUC, the agreement is for the installation of solar PV system at TATIUC's campus in Kemaman, Terengganu. With a potential savings of RM 6.24 million within 25 years, the solar PV will generate 1.306 million kilowatt (kWh) energy, each year.

SARE inked with AMSB is GSPARX's first collaboration with a pharmaceutical company while the signing of SARE with TATIUC is GSPARX's third with an education hub or institution. The two other education hubs are TNB's own Integrated Learning Solution (ILSAS) and EduCity Iskandar. GSPARX's agreement with TATIUC was facilitated by Malaysian Industry- Government Group for High Technology (MIGHT), an agency under the Prime Minister's Department.

Signing the SARE for AMSB was its Chairman, Datuk Wan Ariff Wan Hamzah while for TATIUC was its Rector, Prof. Dr. Anuar Ahmad. TNB was represented by its Chief Retail Officer, Ir. Megat Jalaluddin Megat Hassan and Chief Ventures Officer/GSPARX Sdn Bhd Director, Datuk Nor Azman Mufti.

Both SAREs were inked at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre here in conjunction with the International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibition & Conference Malaysia (IGEM) 2019.

"The installation of solar PV for both companies is expected to complete in April 2020," said Datuk Nor Azman, TNB Chief Ventures Officer/GSPARX Director.

