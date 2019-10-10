TNB Tenaga Nasional Berhad : EXPANDS SOLAR PV INSTALLATION THROUGH TWO NEW SARE

PRESS RELEASE
TNB EXPANDS SOLAR PV INSTALLATION THROUGH TWO NEW SARE
Total capacity of over 4,130.5 kilowatt peak (kWp)
RM 17.7 Million accumulated savings in 25 years for Ain Medicare Sdn Bhd
RM 6.24 Million accumulated savings in 25 years for TATI University College
Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) and its wholly-owned subsidiary GSPARX Sdn Bhd (GSPARX) today inked Supply Agreement for Renewable Energy (SARE) with Ain Medicare Sdn Bhd (AMSB) and TATI University College (TATIUC) for the installation of solar photovoltaic (PV) system with capacity of 3,131.5 kilowatt peak (kWp) and 999 kilowatt peak (kWp), respectively.
GSPARX will install solar panels at AMSB's pharmaceutical factories in Kota Bharu, Kelantan with a capacity of 2,533.5 kWp and in Kulim, Kedah with a capacity of 598 kWp. Within the 25-year duration of the SARE, AMSB will annually generate 3.315 million kilowatt (kWh) energy and an accumulated savings of RM 17.7 million.
As for SARE with TATIUC, the agreement is for the installation of solar PV system at TATIUC's campus in Kemaman, Terengganu. With a potential savings of RM 6.24 million within 25 years, the solar PV will generate 1.306 million kilowatt (kWh) energy, each year.
SARE inked with AMSB is GSPARX's first collaboration with a pharmaceutical company while the signing of SARE with TATIUC is GSPARX's third with an education hub or institution. The two other education hubs are TNB's own Integrated Learning Solution (ILSAS) and EduCity Iskandar. GSPARX's agreement with TATIUC was facilitated by Malaysian Industry- Government Group for High Technology (MIGHT), an agency under the Prime Minister's Department.
Signing the SARE for AMSB was its Chairman, Datuk Wan Ariff Wan Hamzah while for TATIUC was its Rector, Prof. Dr. Anuar Ahmad. TNB was represented by its Chief Retail Officer, Ir. Megat Jalaluddin Megat Hassan and Chief Ventures Officer/GSPARX Sdn Bhd Director, Datuk Nor Azman Mufti.
Both SAREs were inked at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre here in conjunction with the International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibition & Conference Malaysia (IGEM) 2019.
"The installation of solar PV for both companies is expected to complete in April 2020," said Datuk Nor Azman, TNB Chief Ventures Officer/GSPARX Director.
"With the two SAREs signed, the total number of solar panel installation projects by GSPARX is 92, with a combined capacity of 12,843 kilowatt peak (kWp)," he added.
According to Nor Azman, the installation of solar panel with zero upfront cost by GSPARX enables consumers to save their monthly bill, reduce carbon emission, and generate electricity using green energy.
About TNB
Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) is Malaysia's leading electricity utility with 9.65 million customers in Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Labuan. The company has a rich and deep- rooted history in building the nation and in powering Malaysia for almost 70 years. Besides providing access to electricity to homes and businesses throughout the country, TNB aspires to create a world that is 'Better. Brighter'. It adopts sustainable practices and activities in its operations to improve societal and environmental outcomes. As part of these efforts, TNB has implemented a Green Policy to minimise the company's environmental impact, by developing green energy business and reducing its carbon footprint through energy-efficient operations. Over the past few years, TNB has expanded its international footprint into countries such as Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, India, Turkey and the United Kingdom.
About Ain Medicare Sdn Bhd
Ain Medicare Sdn Bhd (AMSB) is one of the most reputable pharmaceutical companies in Malaysia. AMSB has received certification from international and local certification organizations such as ISO 9001:2000, certification of the AMSB complex from Det Norske Veritas and Current Good Manufacturing Practice from the National Pharmaceutical Control Bureau.
About TATI University College
TATI University College (TATIUC) runs its operation in its permanent campus in Teluk Kalong, Kemaman, Terengganu. It was established through the collaborative initiative between the state government, federal government and private companies.
