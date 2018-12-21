TNB Tenaga Nasional Berhad : Electrical Usage Tips for the Holidays

21/12/2018

People planning to leave their homes in conjunction with Christmas and year-end holidays are encouraged to practice energy efficient tips.

There are a few practical and easy tips recommended by Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) that can be adopted to ensure electrical appliances at home are in good condition and safe during the holidays.

Below are some of the guidelines:

Switch off unused electrical appliance and remove the plug to prevent the electric current from flowing continuously. Consider the use of a timer so that the lights are not switched on all day long (for safety/ theft prevention). Ensure all sockets are in good condition and not charged with excessive adapters. Ensure that the electrical appliances that need to stay switched on are in good condition. Unravel the extension wire fully to avoid it being overheated when used. Test the Residual Current Circuit Breaker (RCCB). Ideally, it is done once a month. Please refer to www.tnb.com.my or TNB CareLine Facebook to know more on how to test the RCCB.

In the event of a power supply disruption during the Christmas celebration, customers are advised to contact the TNB Customer Service Center at 15454 or TNB CareLine Facebook for help.

Untuk ketahui lebih lanjut: File