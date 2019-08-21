TNB Tenaga Nasional Berhad : JIMAH EAST POWER COMES ON STREAM

PRESS STATEMENT

TNB'S JIMAH EAST POWER COMES ON STREAM

Jimah East Power's first of two units of the coal-fired power plant has successfully achieved commercial operation date (COD) at 1:50 am today, adding another 1,000 megawatts (MW) to Peninsular Malaysia's existing generation capacity.

JEP is building two units of 1,000 MW ultra-supercritical (USC) coal-fired power plant in Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan. The plants are strategically located and are crucial in reinforcing the security of Peninsular Malaysia's power supply.

JEP's second unit (another 1,000 MW) is on track to achieve its COD in December 2019.

Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) owns 70% of JEP while Mitsui & Co. Ltd and The Chugoku Electric Power Co. Ltd each hold 15% of JEP respectively.

Apart from the JEP project, TNB has two other units USC coal-fired plants i.e. Manjung 4 and Manjung 5 in Lumut, Perak. Both are among the first USC coal-fired plants in ASEAN.

USC technology is an efficient coal-burning technology with 40% efficiency compared with pulverised coal-firing technology, which has a 36% efficiency.

