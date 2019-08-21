Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TNB Tenaga Nasional Berhad : JIMAH EAST POWER COMES ON STREAM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 10:33pm EDT

PRESS STATEMENT

S.A. 2019/08/53 (HQ)

TNB'S JIMAH EAST POWER COMES ON STREAM

Jimah East Power's first of two units of the coal-fired power plant has successfully achieved commercial operation date (COD) at 1:50 am today, adding another 1,000 megawatts (MW) to Peninsular Malaysia's existing generation capacity.

JEP is building two units of 1,000 MW ultra-supercritical (USC) coal-fired power plant in Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan. The plants are strategically located and are crucial in reinforcing the security of Peninsular Malaysia's power supply.

JEP's second unit (another 1,000 MW) is on track to achieve its COD in December 2019.

Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) owns 70% of JEP while Mitsui & Co. Ltd and The Chugoku Electric Power Co. Ltd each hold 15% of JEP respectively.

Apart from the JEP project, TNB has two other units USC coal-fired plants i.e. Manjung 4 and Manjung 5 in Lumut, Perak. Both are among the first USC coal-fired plants in ASEAN.

USC technology is an efficient coal-burning technology with 40% efficiency compared with pulverised coal-firing technology, which has a 36% efficiency.

Released in Kuala Lumpur on August 22nd, 2019 at 10.00am

Kindly forward all press enquiries to Norfadzilah Shaary at 019-3369681) /

Grace Tan at 016-6626229 / Fazreen Eksan at 019-3160401

or email us at media@tnb.com.my

S.A. 2019/08/53 (HQ)

About Tenaga Nasional Berhad

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) is Malaysia's leading electricity utility with 9.65 million customers in Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Labuan.

The company has a rich and deep-rooted history in building the nation and in powering Malaysia for almost 70 years.

Besides providing access to electricity to homes and businesses throughout the country, TNB aspires to create a world that is 'Better. Brighter'. It adopts sustainable practices and activities in its operations to improve societal and environmental outcomes.

As part of these efforts, TNB has implemented a Green Policy to minimise the company's environmental impact, by developing green energy business and reducing its carbon footprint through energy- efficient operations.

Over the past few years, TNB has expanded its international footprint into countries such as Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, India, Turkey and the United Kingdom.

CAPTION:

Jimah East Power's first of two units of the coal-fired power plant has successfully achieved commercial operation date (COD) at 1:50 am today, adding another 1,000 megawatts (MW) to Peninsular Malaysia's existing generation capacity.

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

TNB - Tenaga Nasional Berhad published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 02:32:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:48pREJECT SHOP : Year End Results Media Release
PU
10:38pVECTOR : crews on standby for bad weather
PU
10:38pEASTERN PROPERTY : announces the successful signing of the acquisition of 100% of approx. 38,000 sqm office & retail space in Vienna, Austria
PU
10:38pGOLDEN DEEPS : Path to Production - 30x Increase Vanadium Concentrate Grade
PU
10:34pSeoul Biennale of Architecture and Urbanism 2019 to Open on September 7
BU
10:33pCARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST : Update – Dividend/Distribution – CDP
PU
10:33pCARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST : Appendix 4E and 2019 Annual Financial Report
PU
10:33pTNB TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD : Jimah east power comes on stream
PU
10:31pMORGAN STANLEY : rates WOR as Equal-weight
AQ
10:31pMORGAN STANLEY : rates APA as Equal-weight
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1E-cigarette firms probed over health concerns by U.S. House panel
2Trump attacks Ford Motor for not backing fuel economy rollback
3Canada's Pembina Pipeline makes storage play with $3.3 billion Kinder Morgan deal
4Farmer's threat prompts U.S. Agriculture Department to pull staff from crop tour
5CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED : CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : program discussed at Light and Life 2019 Confere..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group