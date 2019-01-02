Log in
TNB Tenaga Nasional Berhad : KUMPULAN WANG PERSARAAN (DIPERBADANKAN) REFERENCE NO. CS2-02012019-00066

01/02/2019 | 10:44am CET

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)

TENAGA NASIONAL BHD

Particulars of substantial Securities Holder

Details of changes

Date of change

KUMPULAN WANG PERSARAAN (DIPERBADANKAN)

Level 36, Integra Tower

The Intermark

348 Jalan Tun Razak Kuala Lumpur

50400 Wilayah Persekutuan Malaysia.

KWAPACT6622007

Malaysia

Ordinary Shares

31 Dec 2018

Name of registered holder

Address of registered holder

Description of "Others" Type of Transaction

No of securities Type of Transaction Nature of Interest

48,000 Acquired Indirect Interest

KUMPULAN WANG PERSARAAN (DIPERBADANKAN)

Level 36, Integra Tower The Intermark 348 Jalan Tun Razak 50400 Kuala Lumpur

Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred

Nature of interest

Direct (units)

Direct (%)

Indirect/deemed interest (units)

Indirect/deemed interest (%)

Total no of securities after change

Date of notice

Date notice received by Listed Issuer

Purchased Of Shares Managed By KWAP's Fund Manager:- 48,000

Direct and Indirect Interest

274,313,525

4.82

38,896,600

0.68

313,210,125

02 Jan 2019

02 Jan 2019

Company Name

Stock Name

Date Announced

Category

Reference Number

TENAGA NASIONAL BHD

TENAGA

02 Jan 2019

Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to Section 138 of CA 2016

CS2-02012019-00066

Disclaimer

TNB - Tenaga Nasional Berhad published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 09:43:11 UTC
