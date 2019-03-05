TNB Tenaga Nasional Berhad : KUMPULAN WANG PERSARAAN (DIPERBADANKAN) REFERENCE NO. CS2-05032019-00065

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD
Particulars of substantial Securities Holder
Date of change
KUMPULAN WANG PERSARAAN (DIPERBADANKAN)
Level 36, Integra Tower
The Intermark
348 Jalan Tun Razak Kuala Lumpur
50400 Wilayah Persekutuan Malaysia.
KWAPACT6622007
Malaysia
Ordinary Shares
01 Mar 2019
Name of registered holder
Address of registered holder
Description of "Others" Type of Transaction
No of securities Type of Transaction Nature of Interest
167,900 Acquired Indirect Interest
KUMPULAN WANG PERSARAAN (DIPERBADANKAN)
Level 36, Integra Tower The Intermark 348 Jalan Tun Razak 50400 Kuala Lumpur
Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred
Nature of interest
Direct (units)
Direct (%)
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
Total no of securities after change
Date of notice
Date notice received by Listed Issuer
Purchased Of Shares Managed By KWAP's Fund Manager:-
167,900
Direct and Indirect Interest
271,892,825
4.78
40,372,000
0.71
312,264,825
05 Mar 2019
05 Mar 2019
Company Name
Stock Name
Date Announced
Category
Reference Number
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD
TENAGA
05 Mar 2019
Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to Section 138 of CA 2016
CS2-05032019-00065