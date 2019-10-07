TNB Tenaga Nasional Berhad : KUMPULAN WANG PERSARAAN (DIPERBADANKAN) REFERENCE NO. CS2-07102019-00067

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD
Particulars of substantial Securities Holder
|
Name
|
KUMPULAN WANG PERSARAAN (DIPERBADANKAN)
|
Address
|
Level 36, Integra Tower
|
|
The Intermark
|
|
348 Jalan Tun Razak
|
|
Kuala Lumpur
|
|
50400 Wilayah Persekutuan
|
|
Malaysia.
|
Company No.
|
KWAPACT6622007
|
Nationality/Country of
|
Malaysia
|
incorporation
|
|
Descriptions (Class)
|
Ordinary Shares
|
|
Details of changes
|
No
|
Date of change
|
No of securities
|
Type of Transaction
|
Nature of Interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
04 Oct 2019
|
584,000
|
Acquired
|
Indirect Interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name of
|
KUMPULAN WANG PERSARAAN (DIPERBADANKAN)
|
|
registered holder
|
|
|
|
|
Address of
|
Level 36, Integra Tower The Intermark 348 Jalan Tun Razak 50400 Kuala
|
|
registered holder
|
Lumpur
|
|
|
|
Description of
|
|
|
|
|
"Others" Type of
|
|
|
|
|
Transaction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Circumstances by reason of
|
Purchase Of Shares Managed By KWAP's Fund Manager:- 584,000
|
which change has occurred
|
|
Nature of interest
|
Direct and Indirect Interest
|
Direct (units)
|
267,068,025
|
Direct (%)
|
4.7
|
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
|
41,434,700
|
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
|
0.73
|
Total no of securities after
|
308,502,725
|
change
|
|
Date of notice
|
07 Oct 2019
|
Date notice received by Listed
|
07 Oct 2019
|
Issuer
|
|
|
Announcement Info
|
Company Name
|
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD
|
Stock Name
|
TENAGA
|
Date Announced
|
07 Oct 2019
|
Category
|
Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to
|
|
Section 138 of CA 2016
|
Reference Number
|
CS2-07102019-00067
|
|
Disclaimer
