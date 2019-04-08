Log in
TNB Tenaga Nasional Berhad : KUMPULAN WANG PERSARAAN (DIPERBADANKAN) REFERENCE NO. CS2-08042019-00055

04/08/2019 | 05:58am EDT

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)

TENAGA NASIONAL BHD

Particulars of substantial Securities Holder

Name

KUMPULAN WANG PERSARAAN (DIPERBADANKAN)

Address

Level 36, Integra Tower

The Intermark

348 Jalan Tun Razak

Kuala Lumpur

50400 Wilayah Persekutuan

Malaysia.

Company No.

KWAPACT6622007

Nationality/Country of

Malaysia

incorporation

Descriptions (Class)

Ordinary Shares

Details of changes

No

Date of change

No of securities

Type of Transaction

Nature of Interest

1

05 Apr 2019

50,000

Disposed

Indirect Interest

Name of

KUMPULAN WANG PERSARAAN (DIPERBADANKAN)

registered holder

Address of

Level 36, Integra Tower The Intermark 348 Jalan Tun Razak 50400 Kuala

registered holder

Lumpur

Description of

"Others" Type of

Transaction

2

05 Apr 2019

38,200

Acquired

Direct Interest

Name of

KUMPULAN WANG PERSARAAN (DIPERBADANKAN)

registered holder

Address of

Level 36, Integra Tower The Intermark 348 Jalan Tun Razak 50400 Kuala

registered holder

Lumpur

Description of

"Others" Type of

Transaction

Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred

1)Sale Of Shares Managed By Kumpulan Wang Persaraan (Diperbadankan):- 50,000

2)Purchased Of Shares Managed By KWAP's Fund Manager:- 38,200

Nature of interest

Direct and Indirect Interest

Direct (units)

268,974,125

Direct (%)

4.73

Indirect/deemed interest (units)

Indirect/deemed interest (%)

Total no of securities after change

Date of notice

Date notice received by Listed Issuer

41,223,200

0.72

310,197,325

08 Apr 2019

08 Apr 2019

Announcement Info

Company Name

TENAGA NASIONAL BHD

Stock Name

TENAGA

Date Announced

08 Apr 2019

Category

Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to

Section 138 of CA 2016

Reference Number

CS2-08042019-00055

Disclaimer

TNB - Tenaga Nasional Berhad published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 09:57:02 UTC
