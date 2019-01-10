Log in
TNB Tenaga Nasional Berhad : KUMPULAN WANG PERSARAAN (DIPERBADANKAN) REFERENCE NO. CS2-10012019-00007

01/10/2019 | 05:20am EST

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)

TENAGA NASIONAL BHD

Particulars of substantial Securities Holder

Details of changes

NoDate of change

KUMPULAN WANG PERSARAAN (DIPERBADANKAN)

Level 36, Integra Tower

The Intermark

348 Jalan Tun Razak Kuala Lumpur

50400 Wilayah Persekutuan Malaysia.

KWAPACT6622007

Malaysia

Ordinary Shares

1

08 Jan 2019

1,400,000 Disposed Direct Interest

Name of registered holder

KUMPULAN WANG PERSARAAN (DIPERBADANKAN)

Address of registered holder

Level 36, Integra Tower The Intermark 348 Jalan Tun Razak 50400 Kuala Lumpur

Description of "Others" Type of Transaction

08 Jan 2019

Name of registered holder

Address of registered holder

Description of "Others" Type of Transaction

08 Jan 2019

200,000 Disposed Indirect Interest

2

3

Name of registered holder

Address of registered holder

Description of "Others" Type of Transaction

No of securities Type of Transaction Nature of Interest

KUMPULAN WANG PERSARAAN (DIPERBADANKAN)

Level 36, Integra Tower The Intermark 348 Jalan Tun Razak 50400 Kuala Lumpur

Nature of interest

Direct (units)

Direct (%)

Indirect/deemed interest (units)

Indirect/deemed interest (%)

Total no of securities after change

Date of notice

Date notice received by Listed Issuer

1) Disposed of shares managed by AmanahRaya Trustees Berhad -

Amanah Saham Bumiputera:- 1,400,000

2) Purchased Of Shares Managed By KWAP's Fund Manager:-

30,300

3) Disposed Of Shares Managed By KWAP's Fund Manager:-

200,000

Direct and Indirect Interest

272,913,525

4.8

38,919,900

0.68

311,833,425

  • 09 Jan 2019

  • 10 Jan 2019

Company Name

TENAGA NASIONAL BHD

Stock Name

TENAGA

Date Announced

10 Jan 2019

Category

Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to Section 138 of CA 2016

Reference Number

CS2-10012019-00007

Disclaimer

TNB - Tenaga Nasional Berhad published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 10:18:02 UTC
