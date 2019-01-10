TNB Tenaga Nasional Berhad : KUMPULAN WANG PERSARAAN (DIPERBADANKAN) REFERENCE NO. CS2-10012019-00007

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD
Particulars of substantial Securities Holder
NoDate of change
KUMPULAN WANG PERSARAAN (DIPERBADANKAN)
Level 36, Integra Tower
The Intermark
348 Jalan Tun Razak Kuala Lumpur
50400 Wilayah Persekutuan Malaysia.
KWAPACT6622007
Malaysia
Ordinary Shares
1
08 Jan 2019
1,400,000 Disposed Direct Interest
KUMPULAN WANG PERSARAAN (DIPERBADANKAN)
Level 36, Integra Tower The Intermark 348 Jalan Tun Razak 50400 Kuala Lumpur
08 Jan 2019
08 Jan 2019
200,000 Disposed Indirect Interest
2
3
No of securities Type of Transaction Nature of Interest
KUMPULAN WANG PERSARAAN (DIPERBADANKAN)
Level 36, Integra Tower The Intermark 348 Jalan Tun Razak 50400 Kuala Lumpur
Direct (units)
Direct (%)
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
Total no of securities after change
Date of notice
Date notice received by Listed Issuer
1) Disposed of shares managed by AmanahRaya Trustees Berhad -
Amanah Saham Bumiputera:- 1,400,000
2) Purchased Of Shares Managed By KWAP's Fund Manager:-
30,300
3) Disposed Of Shares Managed By KWAP's Fund Manager:-
200,000
Direct and Indirect Interest
272,913,525
4.8
38,919,900
0.68
311,833,425
Company Name
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD
Stock Name
TENAGA
Date Announced
10 Jan 2019
Category
Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to Section 138 of CA 2016
Reference Number
CS2-10012019-00007