TNB Tenaga Nasional Berhad : KUMPULAN WANG PERSARAAN (DIPERBADANKAN) REFERENCE NO. CS2-10062019-00003

06/10/2019 | 02:58am EDT

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)

TENAGA NASIONAL BHD

Particulars of substantial Securities Holder

Name

KUMPULAN WANG PERSARAAN (DIPERBADANKAN)

Address

Level 36, Integra Tower

The Intermark

348 Jalan Tun Razak

Kuala Lumpur

50400 Wilayah Persekutuan

Malaysia.

Company No.

KWAPACT6622007

Nationality/Country of

Malaysia

incorporation

Descriptions (Class)

Ordinary Shares

Details of changes

No

Date of change

No of securities

Type of Transaction

Nature of Interest

1

03 Jun 2019

117,000

Disposed

Indirect Interest

Name of

KUMPULAN WANG PERSARAAN (DIPERBADANKAN)

registered holder

Address of

Level 36, Integra Tower The Intermark 348 Jalan Tun Razak 50400 Kuala

registered holder

Lumpur

Description of

"Others" Type of

Transaction

Circumstances by reason of

Sale Of Shares Managed By KWAP's Fund Manager:- 117,000

which change has occurred

Nature of interest

Direct and Indirect Interest

Direct (units)

263,737,575

Direct (%)

4.64

Indirect/deemed interest (units)

40,386,000

Indirect/deemed interest (%)

0.71

Total no of securities after

304,123,575

change

Date of notice

04 Jun 2019

Date notice received by Listed

10 Jun 2019

Issuer

Announcement Info

Company Name

TENAGA NASIONAL BHD

Stock Name

TENAGA

Date Announced

10 Jun 2019

Category

Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to

Section 138 of CA 2016

Reference Number

CS2-10062019-00003

Disclaimer

TNB - Tenaga Nasional Berhad published this content on 10 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 06:57:08 UTC
