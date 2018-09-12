TNB Tenaga Nasional Berhad : KUMPULAN WANG PERSARAAN (DIPERBADANKAN) REFERENCE NO. CS2-12092018-00088

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD
Particulars of substantial Securities Holder
NoDate of change
KUMPULAN WANG PERSARAAN (DIPERBADANKAN)
Level 36, Integra Tower
The Intermark
348 Jalan Tun Razak Kuala Lumpur
50400 Wilayah Persekutuan Malaysia.
KWAPACT6622007
Malaysia
Ordinary Shares
07 Sep 2018
4,000,000 Disposed Direct Interest
Name of registered holder
KUMPULAN WANG PERSARAAN (DIPERBADANKAN)
Address of registered holder
Level 36, Integra Tower The Intermark 348 Jalan Tun Razak 50400 Kuala Lumpur
Description of "Others" Type of Transaction
07 Sep 2018
07 Sep 2018
94,400 Disposed Indirect Interest
No of securities Type of Transaction Nature of Interest
KUMPULAN WANG PERSARAAN (DIPERBADANKAN)
Level 36, Integra Tower The Intermark 348 Jalan Tun Razak 50400 Kuala Lumpur
Direct (units)
Direct (%)
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
Total no of securities after change
Date of notice
Date notice received by Listed Issuer
1) Sale Of Shares Managed By Kumpulan Wang Persaraan
(Diperbadankan):- 4,000,000
2) Purchased Of Shares Managed By KWAP's Fund Manager:-
500,000
3) Sale Of Shares Managed By KWAP's Fund Manager:- 94,400
Direct and Indirect Interest
293,312,825
5.17
35,499,000
0.63
328,811,825
12 Sep 2018
12 Sep 2018
Company Name
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD
Stock Name
TENAGA
Date Announced
12 Sep 2018
Category
Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to Section 138 of CA 2016
Reference Number
CS2-12092018-00088