TNB Tenaga Nasional Berhad : KUMPULAN WANG PERSARAAN (DIPERBADANKAN) REFERENCE NO. CS2-12092018-00088

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)

TENAGA NASIONAL BHD

Particulars of substantial Securities Holder

Details of changes

NoDate of change

KUMPULAN WANG PERSARAAN (DIPERBADANKAN)

Level 36, Integra Tower

The Intermark

348 Jalan Tun Razak Kuala Lumpur

50400 Wilayah Persekutuan Malaysia.

KWAPACT6622007

Malaysia

Ordinary Shares

1

07 Sep 2018 4,000,000 Disposed Direct Interest Name of registered holder KUMPULAN WANG PERSARAAN (DIPERBADANKAN) Address of registered holder Level 36, Integra Tower The Intermark 348 Jalan Tun Razak 50400 Kuala Lumpur Description of "Others" Type of Transaction 07 Sep 2018 Name of registered holder Address of registered holder Description of "Others" Type of Transaction 07 Sep 2018 94,400 Disposed Indirect Interest

2

3

Name of registered holder

Address of registered holder

Description of "Others" Type of Transaction

No of securities Type of Transaction Nature of Interest

KUMPULAN WANG PERSARAAN (DIPERBADANKAN)

Level 36, Integra Tower The Intermark 348 Jalan Tun Razak 50400 Kuala Lumpur

Nature of interest

Direct (units)

Direct (%)

Indirect/deemed interest (units)

Indirect/deemed interest (%)

Total no of securities after change

Date of notice

Date notice received by Listed Issuer

1) Sale Of Shares Managed By Kumpulan Wang Persaraan

(Diperbadankan):- 4,000,000

2) Purchased Of Shares Managed By KWAP's Fund Manager:-

500,000

3) Sale Of Shares Managed By KWAP's Fund Manager:- 94,400

Direct and Indirect Interest

293,312,825

5.17

35,499,000

0.63

328,811,825

12 Sep 2018

12 Sep 2018