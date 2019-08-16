|
TNB Tenaga Nasional Berhad : KUMPULAN WANG PERSARAAN (DIPERBADANKAN) REFERENCE NO. CS2-16082019-00029
08/16/2019 | 05:37am EDT
Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD
Particulars of substantial Securities Holder
|
Name
|
KUMPULAN WANG PERSARAAN (DIPERBADANKAN)
|
Address
|
Level 36, Integra Tower
|
|
The Intermark
|
|
348 Jalan Tun Razak
|
|
Kuala Lumpur
|
|
50400 Wilayah Persekutuan
|
|
Malaysia.
|
Company No.
|
KWAPACT6622007
|
Nationality/Country of
|
Malaysia
|
incorporation
|
|
Descriptions (Class)
|
Ordinary Shares
|
|
Details of changes
|
No
|
Date of change
|
No of securities
|
Type of Transaction
|
Nature of Interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
15 Aug 2019
|
|
110,000
|
Acquired
|
Indirect Interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name of
|
KUMPULAN WANG PERSARAAN (DIPERBADANKAN)
|
|
registered holder
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Address of
|
Level 36, Integra Tower The Intermark 348 Jalan Tun Razak 50400 Kuala
|
|
registered holder
|
Lumpur
|
|
|
|
Description of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
"Others" Type of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transaction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Circumstances by reason of
|
|
Purchased Of Shares Managed By KWAP's Fund Manager:- 110,000
|
which change has occurred
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nature of interest
Direct (units)
Direct (%)
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
Total no of securities after change
Date of notice
Date notice received by Listed Issuer
Direct and Indirect Interest
267,068,025
4.7
40,949,600
0.72
308,017,625
16 Aug 2019
16 Aug 2019
Announcement Info
|
Company Name
|
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD
|
Stock Name
|
TENAGA
|
Date Announced
|
16 Aug 2019
|
Category
|
Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to
|
|
Section 138 of CA 2016
|
Reference Number
|
CS2-16082019-00029
|
|
Disclaimer
TNB - Tenaga Nasional Berhad published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 09:36:03 UTC
|
|