TNB Tenaga Nasional Berhad : KUMPULAN WANG PERSARAAN (DIPERBADANKAN) REFERENCE NO. CS2-20082018-00087

08/20/2018 | 11:41am CEST

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)

TENAGA NASIONAL BHD

Particulars of substantial Securities Holder

Details of changes

Date of change

KUMPULAN WANG PERSARAAN (DIPERBADANKAN)

Level 36, Integra Tower

The Intermark

348 Jalan Tun Razak Kuala Lumpur

50400 Wilayah Persekutuan Malaysia.

KWAPACT6622007

Malaysia

Ordinary Shares

17 Aug 2018

Name of registered holder

Address of registered holder

Description of "Others" Type of Transaction

No of securities Type of Transaction Nature of Interest

300,000 Disposed Indirect Interest

KUMPULAN WANG PERSARAAN (DIPERBADANKAN)

Level 36, Integra Tower The Intermark 348 Jalan Tun Razak 50400 Kuala Lumpur

Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred

Nature of interest

Direct (units)

Direct (%)

Indirect/deemed interest (units)

Indirect/deemed interest (%)

Total no of securities after change

Date of notice

Date notice received by Listed Issuer

Sale Of Shares Managed By KWAP's Fund Manager:- 300,000

Direct Interest

297,312,825

5.24

35,184,400

0.62

332,497,225

20 Aug 2018

20 Aug 2018

Company Name

Stock Name

Date Announced

Category

Reference Number

TENAGA NASIONAL BHD

TENAGA

20 Aug 2018

Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to Section 138 of CA 2016

CS2-20082018-00087

Disclaimer

TNB - Tenaga Nasional Berhad published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 09:40:02 UTC
