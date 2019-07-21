TNB Tenaga Nasional Berhad : NIGHT RUN TO PROMOTE ENVIRONMENTAL AWARENESS

PRESS STATEMENT
TNB NIGHT RUN TO PROMOTE ENVIRONMENTAL AWARENESS
Spark of energy to make positive change
Night run to raise energy-saving awareness
Some excited 3,500 runners, will throng Universiti Malaya Arena Stadium, Petaling Jaya on July 27th, 2019 for TNB Energy Night Run, the first-ever held by the utility company.
TNB is organising the event, in conjunction with its 70th Anniversary on September 1st to raise awareness towards energy conservation, environmental consciousness, and ultimately the cause of saving the planet.
"We are excited by the overwhelming response to this event as it is the first time we are doing this. This 'spark of energy' is a positive sign on the growing environmental awareness in the country among health and fitness conscious runners," said TNB Chief Corporate Officer, Datuk Wira Roslan Ab Rahman.
Participants will wear brightly coloured reflective t-shirts, numbered bibs and armbands, as well as LED glasses for two categories; 5 kilometres (km) and 10 km.
"The shorter distance event will be a fun run targeted towards families and more leisurely than the more challenging 10 km route, aimed at seasoned runners.
"Through the TNB Energy Night Run, we would like to demonstrate how people have the power to take small steps, like spending time in the outdoors with families, rather than on gadgets. This is the positive change we want to bring to Malaysians," added Roslan.
Together with Malaysiakini, Spritzer's BonRica, Nestle Milo, HETCH, Food Truck Association, and all the race participants, TNB Energy Night Run is sparking the spread of sustainability mindsets and awareness.
Released in Kuala Lumpur on July 21st, 2019 at 11 am
About Tenaga Nasional Berhad
Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) is Malaysia's leading electricity utility with 9.65 million customers in Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Labuan.
The utility firm has helped to develop and empower Malaysia for almost 70 years of, with a rich and deeprooted history in building the nation.
With the desire to create a world that is 'Better. Brighter', TNB believes that its promise is not only to provide access to electricity to homes and businesses throughout the country but also in adopting sustainable practices and activities in its operations to improve societal and environmental outcomes.
As part of these efforts, the electric utility firm has implemented a Green Policy which plans to minimise the company's environmental impact, by developing its green energy business and reducing its carbon footprint through energy-efficient operations.
Over the past few years, TNB has expanded its international footprint, into countries such as Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, India, Turkey and the United Kingdom.
