Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TNB Tenaga Nasional Berhad : NIGHT RUN TO PROMOTE ENVIRONMENTAL AWARENESS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/21/2019 | 02:45am EDT

PRESS STATEMENT

S.A. 2019/07/46 (HQ)

TNB NIGHT RUN TO PROMOTE ENVIRONMENTAL AWARENESS

  • Spark of energy to make positive change
  • Night run to raise energy-saving awareness

Some excited 3,500 runners, will throng Universiti Malaya Arena Stadium, Petaling Jaya on July 27th, 2019 for TNB Energy Night Run, the first-ever held by the utility company.

TNB is organising the event, in conjunction with its 70th Anniversary on September 1st to raise awareness towards energy conservation, environmental consciousness, and ultimately the cause of saving the planet.

"We are excited by the overwhelming response to this event as it is the first time we are doing this. This 'spark of energy' is a positive sign on the growing environmental awareness in the country among health and fitness conscious runners," said TNB Chief Corporate Officer, Datuk Wira Roslan Ab Rahman.

Participants will wear brightly coloured reflective t-shirts, numbered bibs and armbands, as well as LED glasses for two categories; 5 kilometres (km) and 10 km.

"The shorter distance event will be a fun run targeted towards families and more leisurely than the more challenging 10 km route, aimed at seasoned runners.

"Through the TNB Energy Night Run, we would like to demonstrate how people have the power to take small steps, like spending time in the outdoors with families, rather than on gadgets. This is the positive change we want to bring to Malaysians," added Roslan.

Together with Malaysiakini, Spritzer's BonRica, Nestle Milo, HETCH, Food Truck Association, and all the race participants, TNB Energy Night Run is sparking the spread of sustainability mindsets and awareness.

Released in Kuala Lumpur on July 21st, 2019 at 11 am

Kindly forward all press enquiries to Norfadzilah Shaary at 019-3369681) /

Grace Tan at 016-6626229 / Fazreen Eksan at 019-3160401

or email us at media@tnb.com.my

S.A. 2019/07/45 (HQ)

About Tenaga Nasional Berhad

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) is Malaysia's leading electricity utility with 9.65 million customers in Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Labuan.

The utility firm has helped to develop and empower Malaysia for almost 70 years of, with a rich and deeprooted history in building the nation.

With the desire to create a world that is 'Better. Brighter', TNB believes that its promise is not only to provide access to electricity to homes and businesses throughout the country but also in adopting sustainable practices and activities in its operations to improve societal and environmental outcomes.

As part of these efforts, the electric utility firm has implemented a Green Policy which plans to minimise the company's environmental impact, by developing its green energy business and reducing its carbon footprint through energy-efficient operations.

Over the past few years, TNB has expanded its international footprint, into countries such as Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, India, Turkey and the United Kingdom.

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

TNB - Tenaga Nasional Berhad published this content on 21 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2019 06:44:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:06aUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Peruzzi Clears Air On Wearing Davido's Leftover Clothes
AQ
03:30aDEYAAR DEVELOPMENT : Nears Completion of Two Districts at Midtown Development
PU
03:01aCROWDREVIEWS PARTNERED WITH EYEFORTRAVEL TO ANNOUNCE : Caesars Entertainment Margaritaville & The Travel Corporation Join Forces on Ground Breaking Personalization Webinar
AQ
02:45aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Pritchett Takes “Angry Bee” 1320 Top Fuel Dragster to No. 2 Starting Spot at Dodge Mile-High NHRA Nationals Presented by Pennzoil
PU
02:45aTNB TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD : Night run to promote environmental awareness
PU
12:32aSOUTHWEST AIRLINES : planes collide on Nashville airport tarmac
AQ
12:06aSOTHEBYS : Original NASA Moon-landing videos sell for $1.82 million at auction
AQ
07/20AT&T : Contract dispute leaves DirecTV, U-verse customers without CBS
AQ
07/20AVENGERS : Endgame' on Verge of Becoming New Global Box-Office Champ
DJ
07/20EKF DIAGNOSTICS : at InterLab Algeria 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : AVENGERS : Endgame' on Verge of Becoming New Global Box-Office Champ
2FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Pritchett Takes “Angry Bee” 1320 Top Fuel ..
3CHINA MOBILE LTD. : CHINA MOBILE : launches STAR, tech stock market to boost industry
4SOTHEBYS : SOTHEBYS : Original NASA Moon-landing videos sell for $1.82 million at auction
5CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP : CROWDREVIEWS PARTNERED WITH EYEFORTRAVEL TO ANNOUNCE: Caesars Entertainment Marga..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group