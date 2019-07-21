TNB Tenaga Nasional Berhad : NIGHT RUN TO PROMOTE ENVIRONMENTAL AWARENESS

PRESS STATEMENT

TNB NIGHT RUN TO PROMOTE ENVIRONMENTAL AWARENESS

Spark of energy to make positive change

Night run to raise energy-saving awareness

Some excited 3,500 runners, will throng Universiti Malaya Arena Stadium, Petaling Jaya on July 27th, 2019 for TNB Energy Night Run, the first-ever held by the utility company.

TNB is organising the event, in conjunction with its 70th Anniversary on September 1st to raise awareness towards energy conservation, environmental consciousness, and ultimately the cause of saving the planet.

"We are excited by the overwhelming response to this event as it is the first time we are doing this. This 'spark of energy' is a positive sign on the growing environmental awareness in the country among health and fitness conscious runners," said TNB Chief Corporate Officer, Datuk Wira Roslan Ab Rahman.

Participants will wear brightly coloured reflective t-shirts, numbered bibs and armbands, as well as LED glasses for two categories; 5 kilometres (km) and 10 km.

"The shorter distance event will be a fun run targeted towards families and more leisurely than the more challenging 10 km route, aimed at seasoned runners.

"Through the TNB Energy Night Run, we would like to demonstrate how people have the power to take small steps, like spending time in the outdoors with families, rather than on gadgets. This is the positive change we want to bring to Malaysians," added Roslan.

Together with Malaysiakini, Spritzer's BonRica, Nestle Milo, HETCH, Food Truck Association, and all the race participants, TNB Energy Night Run is sparking the spread of sustainability mindsets and awareness.

Released in Kuala Lumpur on July 21st, 2019

