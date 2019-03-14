TNB Tenaga Nasional Berhad : RESPONSE TO NEWS REPORTS ON CHANGES OF TNB'S LEADERSHIP

SIARAN AKHBAR PRESS STATEMENT

S.A. 2019/03/19 (HQ)

RESPONSE TO NEWS REPORTS ON CHANGES OF TNB'S LEADERSHIP

We refer to news reports on the above matter published today.

In accordance with the company's practice, any material statement on changes of TNB's leadership or matters that can/will affect the company will be issued officially at the appropriate time.

MAKLUM BALAS TERHADAP LAPORAN BERITA MENGENAI PERUBAHAN KEPIMPINAN TNB

Kami merujuk kepada laporan berita di atas yang diterbitkan hari ini.

Dalam amalan Syarikat, sebarang kenyataan berkenaan perubahan kepimpinan TNB atau apa jua yang akan / boleh memberi kesan terhadap Syarikat akan dibuat secara rasmi pada masa yang sesuai.

Released in Kuala Lumpur on March 14th, 2019 at 2.00pm

Kindly forward all press enquiries to Norfadzilah Shaary at 019-3369681) /

Fazreen Eksan at 019-3160401 or email us at media@tnb.com.my