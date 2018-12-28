Log in
TNB Tenaga Nasional Berhad : SOLAR & MINI HYDRO TO POWER 15 PERCENT OF TIOMAN

12/28/2018 | 09:45am EST

SIARAN AKHBAR PRESS STATEMENT

S.A. 2018/12/89 (HQ)

SOLAR & MINI HYDRO TO POWER 15 PERCENT OF TIOMAN

Tioman, an island located 32 km off the coast of Pahang, will get 15 percent of its electricity generated from renewable energy (RE) sources beginning next year.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) via its wholly-owned subsidiary, TNB Energy Services Sdn. Bhd (TNBES) is beefing up electricity supply for the island with two RE projects that will have a combined capacity of 755kW.

The national utility corporation is rehabilitating its mini hydro station in Sungai Mentawak and installing solar panels on the rooftop of the island's jetty and TNB offices.

Works as of November 2018 for the mini hydro station, has reached 87 percent completion while for solar panels, 92 percent.

When completed next year, Tioman, a popular scuba diving and snorkelling spot, will be the first island in the Peninsular to be powered with solar and mini hydro.

The project is undertaken to reduce diesel operation costs and show TNB's commitment towards cleaner and green island for the villagers and tourists of Tioman.

A bulk of power for the island is supplied by TNB through its Diesel Generator power stations in Kampung Tekek and Kampung Genting with a total capacity of nine megawatts.

The government has set a target of 20 percent energy generated by RE by 2030. TNB has set its own target to achieve RE capacity of 1,700MW by 2025.

Released in Kuala Lumpur on December 28, 2018 at 10.30am

Kindly forward all press enquiries to Norfadzilah Sha'ary at 019-3369681 /

Fazreen Eksan at 019-3160401 or email us at media@tnb.com.my

Disclaimer

TNB - Tenaga Nasional Berhad published this content on 28 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2018 14:44:05 UTC
