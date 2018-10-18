Log in
TNB Tenaga Nasional Berhad : TNBES, MIGHT & SDEB INK MOU FOR ‘GREEN HIGHWAY’ PROJECTS

10/18/2018 | 05:48am CEST

SIARAN AKHBAR PRESS STATEMENT

S.A. 2018/10/58 (HQ)

TNBES, MIGHT & SDEB INK MOU FOR 'GREEN HIGHWAY' PROJECTS

  • RE and energy efficiency initiatives along Senai-Desaru Expressway (E22).

Tenaga Nasional Sdn Bhd's wholly-owned subsidiary, TNB Energy Services Sdn Bhd (TNBES) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Malaysian Industry-Government Group for High Technology (MIGHT) and Senai-Desaru Expressway Berhad (SDEB) for a Green Energy Program (GEP) along the Senai-Desaru Expressway (E22), in Johor.

Under the MoU, the companies will explore potential green highway projects that can be implemented throughout the 77km long expressway, Malaysia's fifth longest inter-urban toll highway concession. The projects are expected to benefit the expressway commuters and its surrounding communities through a modern renewable energy (RE) and energy efficiency (EE) infrastructure and ecosystem, as well as a greener environment.

The three parties will collaborate towards supporting the Malaysia Green Highway Index (MyGHI) under Lembaga Lebuhraya Malaysia (LLM), in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), by combining transportation and ecological sustainability in highway design, planning, construction and maintenance.

The parties will tap on TNBES' RE and EE solutions by retrofitting light emitting diode (LED) lightings, installing EE air-conditioning units and solar panel facilities, and integrating TNBES' building monitoring system known as Making Electricity Visible (MAEVI). It also include installing, operating and maintaining a network of electric vehicles (EV) charging stations at selected locations.

The MoU was signed by TNBES Managing Director, Dr. Ir. Ahmad Jaafar Abd Hamid, MIGHT President and Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Dr Mohd Yusoff Sulaiman and SDEB Chief Executive Officer, Jamal Abd Nasir Taharim.

Minister of Ministry of Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change (MESTECC), YB Yeo Bee Yin and President/Chief Executive Officer TNB, Datuk Seri Ir. Azman Mohd were present to witness the exchange of the document at the International Greentech and Eco Products Exhibition and Conference Malaysia (IGEM) 2018.

S.A. 2018/10/58 (HQ)

About TNBES, MIGHT & SDEB

TNBES is primarily involved in the provision of green energy solutions services in relation to the RE and EE.

MIGHT is an agency under the purview of Prime Minister's Department that drives the advancement of high technology competency and capacity in Malaysia.

SDEB is the concessionaire for the Senai-Desaru Expressway Project.

-ends-

Released in Kuala Lumpur on October 18, 2018 at 11.30am

Kindly forward all press enquiries to Norfadzilah Sha'ary at 019-3369681 /

Fazreen Eksan at 019-3160401 or email us at media@tnb.com.my

Disclaimer

TNB - Tenaga Nasional Berhad published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 03:47:01 UTC
