TNB Tenaga Nasional Berhad : myGREEN+ AND mGATS TO BOOST MALAYSIA'S GREEN REVOLUTION

myGREEN+ AND mGATS TO BOOST MALAYSIA'S GREEN REVOLUTION
Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) is introducing an innovative product called myGreen+ which provides consumers the option to subscribe to green energy and support the government's agenda of generating 20 percent of electricity via renewable energy sources by 2025.
TNB Chief Retail Officer, Ir. Megat Jalaluddin Megat Hassan said when a customer subscribes to myGreen+, TNB will match 100% of the subscription to electricity generated from renewable energy sources.
"With the introduction of myGreen+, customers can support green energy from RM8 per month. Customers can also opt to subscribe in blocks of 100 kWh at the rate of RM0.08 per kWh. "
myGreen+ and Malaysia Green Attribute Tracking System (mGATS) was launched by Minister of Energy, Science, Technology, Environment & Climate Change (MESTECC), YB Yeo Bee Yin at the 10th International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibitions & Conference Malaysia (IGEM 2019) today.
Megat said, there is neither need for any major investment nor contract to subscribe to myGreen+. Customers can even cancel their subscription at any time.
As more and more customers subscribe to myGreen+, he said the entry of green energy into the electric system will increase, thus reducing the need for fossil fuel-based electricity generation.
Customers can subscribe to myGreen+ via myTNB Portal or at the nearest Kedai Tenaga.
On mGATS, he said, it is a platform that allows RE generators, retailers and customers to purchase Renewable Energy Certificate (REC) easily.
REC is an instrument used for RE trading. It certifies that the bearer owns 1 MWh of electricity generated from RE. The bearer of REC can directly sell to buyers through mGATS.
Megat Jalaluddin said these two innovative products by TNB will reinforce TNB as a one-stop centre for RE sourced from the national grid.
"We are glad to have our wholly-owned subsidiary, TNBX Sdn Bhd, to provide the platform for people to contribute to RE, and to work with APX Inc., to recognise those who buy local REC with the assurance that meets international standard," added Megat Jalaluddin.
TNBX managing director, Ir. Nirinder Singh Johl said the mGATS platform is not just for Malaysia but also potentially to neighbouring ASEAN countries for green exchange.
"Moving forward, a new online e-commerce platform will be created specifically to trade REC in the region," he added.
About Tenaga Nasional Berhad
Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) is Malaysia's leading electricity utility with 9.65 million customers in Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah, and Labuan. The company has a rich and deep- rooted history in building the nation and in powering Malaysia for almost 70 years. Besides providing access to electricity to homes and businesses throughout the country, TNB aspires to create a world that is 'Better. Brighter'. It adopts sustainable practices and activities in its operations to improve societal and environmental outcomes. As part of these efforts, TNB has implemented a Green Policy to minimise the company's environmental impact, by developing green energy business and reducing its carbon footprint through energy-efficient operations. Over the past few years, TNB has expanded its international footprint into countries such as Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, India, Turkey, and the United Kingdom.
About TNBX Sdn. Bhd
TNBX is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TNB that focuses on 'beyond the meter' solutions. TNBX aims to provide more value propositions to customers such as green conscious, income generator, cost savings, security, trendsetter, convenience and/or lifestyle. This is done through providing a one-stop center solution to the customers and nation such as Supply Agreement - Renewable Energy (SARE), Malaysia Green Attributes Tracking System (mGATS), Smart Green Home solutions and EV charging pay-per-use mobile application; to name a few new ones.
About APX Inc.
APX Inc. provides registry services to support renewable energy, carbon and additional environmental markets in more than 60 countries around the world. Working with APX empowers governments and non-profits organisation to establish the infrastructure required for the implementation of new environmental markets. Its time-tested registry technology is configured to meet the unique requirements of each program providing their clients with the appropriate account types, issuance, serialization, retirement and reporting processes, and modules. APX has more than 5000 account holders and implemented more than 30,000 sustainability projects. APX is based in the United States.
