TNB Tenaga Nasional Berhad : myGREEN+ AND mGATS TO BOOST MALAYSIA'S GREEN REVOLUTION

PRESS STATEMENT

S.A. 2019/10/64 (HQ)

myGREEN+ AND mGATS TO BOOST MALAYSIA'S GREEN REVOLUTION

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) is introducing an innovative product called myGreen+ which provides consumers the option to subscribe to green energy and support the government's agenda of generating 20 percent of electricity via renewable energy sources by 2025.

TNB Chief Retail Officer, Ir. Megat Jalaluddin Megat Hassan said when a customer subscribes to myGreen+, TNB will match 100% of the subscription to electricity generated from renewable energy sources.

"With the introduction of myGreen+, customers can support green energy from RM8 per month. Customers can also opt to subscribe in blocks of 100 kWh at the rate of RM0.08 per kWh. "

myGreen+ and Malaysia Green Attribute Tracking System (mGATS) was launched by Minister of Energy, Science, Technology, Environment & Climate Change (MESTECC), YB Yeo Bee Yin at the 10th International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibitions & Conference Malaysia (IGEM 2019) today.

Megat said, there is neither need for any major investment nor contract to subscribe to myGreen+. Customers can even cancel their subscription at any time.

As more and more customers subscribe to myGreen+, he said the entry of green energy into the electric system will increase, thus reducing the need for fossil fuel-based electricity generation.

Customers can subscribe to myGreen+ via myTNB Portal or at the nearest Kedai Tenaga.

On mGATS, he said, it is a platform that allows RE generators, retailers and customers to purchase Renewable Energy Certificate (REC) easily.

REC is an instrument used for RE trading. It certifies that the bearer owns 1 MWh of electricity generated from RE. The bearer of REC can directly sell to buyers through mGATS.

Megat Jalaluddin said these two innovative products by TNB will reinforce TNB as a one-stop centre for RE sourced from the national grid.

"We are glad to have our wholly-owned subsidiary, TNBX Sdn Bhd, to provide the platform for people to contribute to RE, and to work with APX Inc., to recognise those who buy local REC with the assurance that meets international standard," added Megat Jalaluddin.

Page 1 of 2