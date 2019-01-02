TNG Expands Digital Transformation Leadership In Canada Through Partnership with CloudJumper

GARNER, N.C., Jan. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudJumper , a leading provider of Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI), Workspace as a Service (WaaS) and Desktop as a Service (DaaS) solutions, today announced accelerated growth throughout Canada in partnership with IT solution provider, TNG, a Toronto-based cloud solution provider.



According to IDC Canada, Canadian companies are going to be spending more than $16-billion this year on digital transformation technologies and services, which is about 20 percent higher than the year before.1 Business leaders are making this move to take their enterprises to the next level by employing digital technologies that provide new ways of operating and growing.

Established in 1994, TNG has supported some of the largest organizations with their strategic cloud roadmap planning, migration & on-going support. The company leverages CloudJumper Cloud Workspace® Management Suite (CWMS) software to deliver Cloud Workspace® solutions with infrastructure hosted in Canadian datacenters for customers throughout Canada. Business customers that use TNG’s cloud-based workspace solutions cite the exceptional access and flexibility they receive, for greater business productivity and greatly simplified IT management.

“As many organizations in Canada look to implement the advanced systems that come with digitally transformative IT, TNG supports these efforts with solutions that improve agility, efficiency, and cost control,” said Ben Perry, Director of Cloud Consulting, TNG. “CloudJumper has been a critical part of our efforts in this area as we transition customers from on-premises computing to Canadian cloud infrastructure. Companies making this transition have seen a wholesale reduction in their IT costs, while benefitting from anytime, anywhere access to their desktops, applications and data using their preferred device.”

CloudJumper CWMS software is a complete cloud-based platform for Desktop as a Service (DaaS), Workspace as a Service (WaaS), and Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) delivery, providing unprecedented ease of management and access to the productivity tools needed to run businesses in the cloud. CWMS delivers an integrated online experience that unifies business applications and corporate file systems using a full-featured Microsoft Windows desktop from anywhere, across any device. IT administrators retain complete control, security and auditability of their IT infrastructure for compliance through an intuitive browser-based management system that reduces support costs, increases service quality and improves responsiveness.

“As analysts have forecasted and as TNG has demonstrated, digital transformation addresses IT challenges on many levels. We are proud to be at the forefront of this trend as it has become one of the major revenue drivers for IT solution providers today,” said JD Helms, president of CloudJumper. “We are pleased to hear about TNG’s continued successes in the Canadian market and look forward to supporting their efforts in 2019 and beyond.”

For additional information on CloudJumper or the Cloud Workspace Management Suite, please visit: https://cloudjumper.com/contact/

For more information about TNG’s Canadian based Cloud solution, please contact sales@tng.ca or 1.416.583.2052. “Imagine the freedom that comes with…….”

Tweet This: @CloudTng Expands Digital Transformation Leadership in Canada Through Partnership with @CloudJumperWaaS - http://bit.ly/1Ufno9F

Resources:

Contact CloudJumper today to schedule a product demonstration at: http://cloudjumper.com/contact/

Follow CloudJumper on Twitter at: http://www.twitter.com/CloudJumperWaaS

Visit CloudJumper at: http://www.cloudjumper.com

About CloudJumper

CloudJumper is a leading software and services company in the Cloud Workspace and RDS enablement markets. CloudJumper Partners can select either CloudJumper’s full-service Cloud Workspace® platform, or roll their own platform using CloudJumper’s award winning Cloud Workspace® Management Suite (CWMS) software. CWMS automates delivery of hosted Windows desktops, application services, and Microsoft workloads. It allows IT service managers to deliver app streaming, VDI, DaaS and WaaS with minimal labor, lower costs, and faster delivery times. CWMS is supported in Azure, Google Compute, AWS, and most private clouds. It includes Cloud Resource App (CRA) - a zero-downtime, in-place automated upgrade from existing XenApp & XenDesktop implementations. For more information, visit About CloudJumper or call us at 844.645.6789.

1 IDC, Worldwide Semiannual Digital Transformation Spending Guide, August 7, 2018







CloudJumper Agency Contact: Joe Austin The Ventana Group 512-531-9119 jaustin@theventanagroup.com