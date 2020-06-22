Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TNG : Names Kimberly Pacelli, J.D., M.Ed. as Partner

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/22/2020 | 08:39am EDT

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TNG takes great pleasure in announcing the appointment of Kimberly Pacelli, J.D., M.Ed. as a Partner, effective May 1, 2020. Naming Pacelli to Partner serves to recognize her continued leadership at TNG as a subject matter expert, trainer, supervisor, and content developer. For the past 18 months, Pacelli has ably served TNG as an Associate and then as Senior Supervising Associate.  She is an Advisory Board member of the Association of Title IX Administrators (ATIXA). Pacelli becomes the sixth partner in TNG, joining Chair Brett A. Sokolow, J.D., and Partners Daniel C. Swinton, J.D., Ed.D. W. Scott Lewis, J.D., Saundra K. Schuster, J.D., and Brian Van Brunt, Ed.D., recognized leaders in risk management consulting, compliance, and training. 

Chair Brett A. Sokolow made the following statement: 

TNG does not add partners frequently or readily, but exceptional talent is deserving, and Kim was not only a unanimous election of the existing partners but has now been promoted twice in under two years. That just tells you what a rock star Kim is in every way. TNG is very fortunate to have her talents at the table.

Pacelli stated:

What an absolute honor to have been named partner in this exceptional place! TNG comprises an incredible team of professionals and I am pleased to step up to support the incredible growth and transformation afoot across TNG. I'm particularly mindful of the tremendous changes going on right now in the Title IX landscape, which present new opportunities to expand our reach to support K-12 leaders while deepening our support for higher education institutions.

TNG is a consulting and association management firm with over 20 years of experience. TNG's six partners have more than 100 years of combined expertise and our over 25 additional consultants are at the top of their fields. For 20 years, our firm has consulted with thousands of schools, colleges, workplaces, and organizations to empower them to become safer and healthier communities. Our holistic solutions reduce violence, misconduct, and discrimination through proven methods of education, training, and prevention. TNG's mission is to enhance the safety of schools and workplaces by offering systems-level solutions for eliminating violence, discrimination, and misconduct. The TNG Way has become the risk management touchstone for schools, colleges, and workplaces across the country.

 

Media Contact

Michelle Issadore

610-993-0229

242087@email4pr.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tng-names-kimberly-pacelli-jd-med-as-partner-301080657.html

SOURCE TNG


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:01aBanco Topázio Partners With Chainalysis To Provide Banking Services to Cryptocurrency Businesses
PR
09:01aHISCOX : US Businesses Strengthen Their Cyber Defenses, but Blind Spots Remain, Reveals Annual Hiscox Cyber Readiness Report
PR
09:01aSOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY : Ranks No. 1 Real Estate Brand by Individual Sales Volume in REAL Trends "The Thousand" Rankings
PR
09:01aSS&C : Technologies Powers Mid Atlantic Capital's FINRA CAT Reporting
PR
09:01aMY SIZE : Receives Notice of Allowance for U.S. Patent on Expanding Protection Around Its Smart Mobile Measurement Technology
PR
09:01aMONEY UNDER 30 : Survey Reveals That 65% of Millennials Say COVID-19 Had a Positive Effect on Their Finances
PR
09:01aSony Imaging Products & Solutions Professional Division Taps Rich Ventura To Lead B2B Strategy
PR
09:01aBLACK KNIGHT : Mortgage Delinquencies Increase Another 20% in May to Hit Highest Level Since 2011, But June Payment Data Suggests Rise May Be Cresting
PR
09:01aAMTRAK Covid-19 Practices Puts Passengers and Workers at Risk
PR
09:01aNUPROBE : and Weigao Group Form Strategic Collaboration to Develop Liquid Biopsy Panel
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group