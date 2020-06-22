TNG : Names Kimberly Pacelli, J.D., M.Ed. as Partner

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TNG takes great pleasure in announcing the appointment of Kimberly Pacelli, J.D., M.Ed. as a Partner, effective May 1, 2020. Naming Pacelli to Partner serves to recognize her continued leadership at TNG as a subject matter expert, trainer, supervisor, and content developer. For the past 18 months, Pacelli has ably served TNG as an Associate and then as Senior Supervising Associate. She is an Advisory Board member of the Association of Title IX Administrators (ATIXA). Pacelli becomes the sixth partner in TNG, joining Chair Brett A. Sokolow, J.D., and Partners Daniel C. Swinton, J.D., Ed.D. W. Scott Lewis, J.D., Saundra K. Schuster, J.D., and Brian Van Brunt, Ed.D., recognized leaders in risk management consulting, compliance, and training.

Chair Brett A. Sokolow made the following statement:

TNG does not add partners frequently or readily, but exceptional talent is deserving, and Kim was not only a unanimous election of the existing partners but has now been promoted twice in under two years. That just tells you what a rock star Kim is in every way. TNG is very fortunate to have her talents at the table.

Pacelli stated:

What an absolute honor to have been named partner in this exceptional place! TNG comprises an incredible team of professionals and I am pleased to step up to support the incredible growth and transformation afoot across TNG. I'm particularly mindful of the tremendous changes going on right now in the Title IX landscape, which present new opportunities to expand our reach to support K-12 leaders while deepening our support for higher education institutions.

TNG is a consulting and association management firm with over 20 years of experience. TNG's six partners have more than 100 years of combined expertise and our over 25 additional consultants are at the top of their fields. For 20 years, our firm has consulted with thousands of schools, colleges, workplaces, and organizations to empower them to become safer and healthier communities. Our holistic solutions reduce violence, misconduct, and discrimination through proven methods of education, training, and prevention. TNG's mission is to enhance the safety of schools and workplaces by offering systems-level solutions for eliminating violence, discrimination, and misconduct. The TNG Way has become the risk management touchstone for schools, colleges, and workplaces across the country.

