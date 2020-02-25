Log in
TNS Joins Verifone Managed Network Service Provider Program

02/25/2020 | 09:12am EST

Transaction Network Services (TNS) has completed certification in the Verifone Managed Network Service Provider (MNSP) Program. This certification extends TNS’ industry leading PCI compliant TNSLink solution, which is used by convenience and petroleum retailers to connect their stores to critical enterprise applications and protect payment systems at the forecourt and inside the stores.

Leading point-of-sale (POS) provider, Verifone, implemented the program to strengthen security at retail locations using its POS terminals with automated fuel dispensers (AFDs) and the Verifone Commander AFD system.

“We’re delighted to have achieved this major certification and partner with Verifone to secure AFDs for petroleum retailers as they roll out EMV readers at fuel pumps across the US,” said TNS’ Chief Product Officer, Bill Versen. “The petroleum industry is changing as the EMV terminal upgrade rolls out and retailers have an opportunity to capitalize on the growing consumer interest in secure commerce at the pump. This upgrade offers a long-term solution that is easily adaptable to future security measures and the addition of new network-based features, which they will have with a MNSP such as TNS.”

TNSLink provides managed connectivity for critical enterprise services including payment accepting systems like ATMs, POS, Kiosks, and AFD fuel pumps. There is no restriction on the type of equipment used, transaction volumes, or site requirements. This powerful solution can improve uptime and keep payments secure while decreasing costs and complexity.

TNS is a worldwide Level 1 PCI DSS certified service provider and its products protect millions of merchant locations around the world. TNSLink is among TNS’ solutions that deliver secure and reliable managed services, supported 24x7x365 from multiple Network Operating Centers globally. For more information about TNS visit www.tnsi.com.

ENDS

About Transaction Network Services:

Transaction Network Services (TNS) is a leading global provider of data communications and interoperability solutions. TNS offers a broad range of networks and innovative value-added services which enable transactions and the exchange of information in diverse industries such as retail, banking, payment processing, telecommunications and the financial markets.

Founded in 1990 in the United States, TNS has grown steadily and now provides services in over 60 countries across the Americas, Europe and the Asia Pacific region, with its reach extending to many more. TNS has designed and implemented multiple data networks which support a variety of widely accepted communications protocols and are designed to be scalable and accessible by multiple methods.


© Business Wire 2020
