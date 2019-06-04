TNS Launches Branded Calling Solution Enabling Businesses to Protect Their Brand from Robocalls

Trials with top carriers underway; solution enables businesses to protect brand from call spoofing, increase call pickup rates, and improve business-customer relationship

The rise of unwanted robocalls is having a devastating impact on legitimate businesses that rely heavily on automated calling to communicate with customers and consumers. To address this, Transaction Network Services (TNS) today announced market availability of Business ID - a new feature of Enhanced Caller ID that enables businesses or any legitimate call originator to protect their brand from call spoofing, increase call pickup rates, and improve the business-customer communications experience.

Business ID, available as part of TNS’ Enhanced Caller ID service, leverages big data analytics and machine learning capabilities to improve the call delivery ecosystem. Multiple Tier 1 US carriers are currently trialing the feature and expect to roll it out in 2019, making this solution immediately available to approximately one-third of all mobile subscribers.

TNS’ unique position within the service provider ecosystem enables it to deliver Business ID to hundreds of millions of mobile devices, in turn providing businesses, carriers, cable providers and consumers with several key benefits:

Businesses can ensure wanted calls are answered - Carriers can now offer business customers the option to display their logo on the screen of an incoming call to drive better customer and consumer response, whether it's a pharmacy notifying a customer their prescription is ready, a credit card company with an alert about a suspicious transaction, or any organization that suffers when customers don't answer the phone.

- Carriers can now offer business customers the option to display their logo on the screen of an incoming call to drive better customer and consumer response, whether it’s a pharmacy notifying a customer their prescription is ready, a credit card company with an alert about a suspicious transaction, or any organization that suffers when customers don’t answer the phone. Businesses can deepen customer engagement - Business ID not only helps identify the call originator, but also allows the business to provide additional information. For example, a pharmacy confirming a prescription is ready could have the branded screen include pharmacy location, hours of operation, etc.

Service providers can restore trust to voice calling - Business ID will support call authentication capabilities with the TNS Call Guardian product, verifying caller authenticity and reputation.

Business ID will support call authentication capabilities with the TNS Call Guardian product, verifying caller authenticity and reputation. Businesses can fully manage their voice calling brand - Businesses and telemarketers have full flexibility to use the Business ID feature to deliver their name, logo, and if desired, the intent of the call, whether that be an appointment reminder or a customer account alert that requires immediate attention.

"For years, carriers have offered various forms of identification, such as calling name and number to provide helpful caller identification on the incoming call screen," said Bill Versen, Chief Product Officer at TNS. “As robocalls become a growing threat to the subscriber experience, the Business ID feature represents a critical evolution in caller identification - not only by helping businesses with legitimate calling campaigns to succeed and grow their businesses, but also enabling carriers to restore trust to voice calling.”

If you are a service provider or call originator interested in learning more about TNS Enhanced Caller ID, visit https://tnsi.com/product/enhanced-caller-id/.

About TNS

From small rural operators in the US to the largest multi-national carriers, TNS addresses the full needs of wireless and wireline operators in the US and globally. TNS Call Guardian is an industry-leading call analytics solution used by leading US wireless service providers as well as US landline providers to protect their subscribers from high risk and nuisance robocalls and deliver a superior user experience. By analyzing over 1 billion call events across more than 500 operators every single day and capturing crowd-sourced feedback, the Call Guardian app enables carriers to identify more unwanted robocalls than competitors. For additional information visit here.

