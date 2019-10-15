TNS Working With HKEX To Address Global Demand for Trading on Hong Kong's Stock Market

Transaction Network Services (TNS) and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) have signed an agreement for connectivity, managed hosting and market data access that will give financial market participants greater choice of how to trade with the HKEX.

Hong Kong’s iconic securities market has over 2,300 listed companies and offers a range of equities and derivatives. The new agreement with TNS will provide local and international low latency connectivity to the exchange and between trading partners. TNS will offer traders managed hosting options at the HKEX HDC data center and will become an Application Service Provider for HKEX equities and derivatives market data.

“We are delighted to be welcoming TNS to our hosting services ecosystem,” said Andy Lee, Head of Hosting Services at HKEX.

TNS’ cutting edge technology will allow trading firms around the globe to collocate their trading infrastructure directly next to the HKEX matching engine. TNS provides the opportunity for traders to take multiple services from a single vendor which simplifies how they trade with HKEX.

The TNS offering will include market data feeds from the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (SEHK) and the Hong Kong Futures Exchange (HKFE).

“The HKEX is an exciting addition to our global financial community,” said Stefano Durdic, Managing Director of TNS’ Financial Services business. “The Asian financial markets continue to grow quickly and HKEX is taking significant steps to expand its market position further. It has made investments in schemes that allow foreign investors to trade on mainland Chinese exchanges via the HKEX infrastructure and updated listing rules which have attracted major multi-national companies and tech startups. We look forward to helping traders reach this significant market.”

TNS has completed a number of key strategic investments in 2019, including the acquisitions of R2G Services and NetXpress and the introduction of a dark fiber infrastructure in the US. These investments support TNS’ commitment to continue to both expand its network globally and deploy innovative new services, such as ultra-low latency connectivity utilizing technologies it acquired from R2G Services and NetXpress.

TNS currently connects more than 2,100 financial community endpoints globally. The organization offers a range of connectivity, hosting, cloud, hub, VPN and other solutions, specifically designed and engineered to address the needs of financial market participants worldwide. For more information about TNS visit www.tnsfinancial.com.

ENDS

About Transaction Network Services:

Transaction Network Services (TNS) is a leading global provider of data communications and interoperability solutions. TNS offers a broad range of networks and innovative value-added services which enable transactions and the exchange of information in diverse industries such as retail, banking, payment processing, telecommunications and the financial markets.

Founded in 1990 in the United States, TNS has grown steadily and now provides services in over 60 countries across the Americas, Europe and the Asia Pacific region, with our reach extending to many more. TNS has designed and implemented multiple data networks which support a variety of widely accepted communications protocols and are designed to be scalable and accessible by multiple methods.

About HKEX

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is one of the world’s major exchange groups, and operates a range of equity, commodity, fixed income and currency markets. HKEX is the world’s leading IPO market and as Hong Kong’s only securities and derivatives exchange and sole operator of its clearing houses, it is uniquely placed to offer regional and international investors access to Asia’s most vibrant markets. www.hkexgroup.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191015005527/en/