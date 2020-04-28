TNT Procurement Intelligence Report – Insights into TNT Procurement Risks, Category Best Practices, and Key Questions Asked by Procurement Professionals | SpendEdge

SpendEdge has announced the availability of its latest report on TNT Procurement for pre-order. The report on TNT procurement is part of a larger series of reports on the global engineering materials market, which includes all spend related to the provision of essential industrial and engineering raw materials that are further processed or used to produce goods, articles, or structures.

According to our experts, suppliers are continuously making efforts to improve efficiencies, productivity, and deploying processes and technologies. Some of these investments are likely to increase their costs in the shorter term, but learnings from other sectors will keep the suppliers optimistic about a lean cost structure in the longer run. Procurement costs for TNT are highly impacted by an increase in the costs associated with the value chain of TNT, such as logistics, labor cost, and energy.

TNT Procurement Risks

Procurement without consulting the actual users of TNT may result in a mismatch in expectations of the buyer's internal stakeholders versus the actual contract executed.

Contract-related risks where unfavorable credit terms may severely penalize buyers for delayed payments or entitle the supplier to demand pre-payments or shorten the payment terms are not very common in the category but they do exist in certain situations where the buyers' liquidity or financial health is in question.

TNT Procurement Best Practices

Buyers should engage with suppliers who have adopted a global delivery model as it reduces buyers' risk. In this model, any disaster/emergency at any operating facility of the supplier will result in the work being transferred to a different facility, thereby ensuring continuity of the project and reduced risk for buyers. This model also provides buyers access to skilled labor from across the globe, thereby improving the quality of engineering products provided by the supplier.

Competitive bidding as a cost optimization tool is extremely potent but should be carefully deployed only when there is no significant differentiation among TNT suppliers.

Key Questions Answered in this TNT Procurement Report

What is the spend potential in the TNT market?

What is the correct price to pay for TNT? What are the key trends and factors that influence current and future pricing?

Which selection criteria are the most important for TNT suppliers market?

Who are the top TNT suppliers? What are their cost structures?

What are supplier margins in TNT market?

Which negotiation levers can reduce TNT procurement cost?

What are the best practices for TNT procurement and what are the potential risks?

