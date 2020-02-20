TODAY ON WALL STREET: Analysts warn about the impact of the coronavirus

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average inched down by 0.1%, the Stoxx Europe 600 lost 0.3%. However, the Shanghai Composite Index gained almost 1.9%.

Markets have held up despite rising fears about global growth due to trade tensions. They continued to do so as the coronavirus began to scare the world. But in the past few days, they are rather up and down.

Some analysts are starting to talk about a bubble. In a note, Goldman Sachs’ chief global equity strategist Peter Oppenheimer said that “In the nearer term…we believe the greater risk is that the impact of the coronavirus on earnings may well be underestimated in current stock prices, suggesting that the risks of a correction are high.”

The number of officially infected patients reached 74,576, 394 more cases than the day before, compared to an increase of 1,749 on the previous day.

One of the sector that is likely to pay the heaviest price for the crisis is the cruise sector, since two of the passengers on the Diamond Princess, the giant liner in quarantine in Japan, died despite being treated in hospital. It will take time to rebuild trust.

Another probable collateral victim is the Chinese conglomerate HNA. Analysts have long been predicting the downfall of the group, which has always had eyes bigger than bellies. Bloomberg claims that the Chinese authorities will "nationalize" the holding company and its subsidiaries to save it. HNA is present in several fields, in particular finance and real estate but also air transport and logistics, two sectors particularly affected by the consequences of the virus. To try to reassure the world, the PBOC, the Chinese central bank, continues to activate some tools, lately on the rates of loans to households and SMEs. It has also stated that it expects a modest economic impact.

Meanwhile, the Fed released the minutes of its last meeting yesterday. The accommodative policy is still in place, even though the bank has, it remains to be confirmed, not burned any bullets to compensate for the effect of the coronavirus.

In other news, leaders meet today in Brussels for the first day of a summit to set the spending plan for the next 7 years. On this thorny issue, no end date has been set and diplomats fear that it will be prolonged and end in failure. But then, how will the €1 trillion be spent? The climate issue is inevitably becoming increasingly important, but also border management or the issue of migrants, which is a monumental task.

Turkey's central bank is cutting rates: yesterday, the institution decided to set its main key rate at 10.75% (down from 11.25% previously). This rate (one-week repo rate) has been falling continuously since June 2019, when it was still equal to 24%. The Monetary Policy Committee said that the current operation remained consistent with the disinflationary path planned by the authority.

The Indonesian central bank has also decided to lower its key rate from 5% to 4.75%. Like Turkey, this is its main 7-day repo rate. The institution has also revised downwards its growth forecasts for 2020: between 5 and 5.4% expected growth.

In Canada, there was a slight acceleration of inflation in January. It came out at 2.4% annualized (including, while the economists' consensus expected it to be 2.3%). Compared to December when inflation was 2.2%. As a reminder, the inflation target set by the Canadian central bank is 2%.

Highlights of the day in Europe include the final French inflation data for January, British Retail Sales and the minutes of the latest European Central Bank meeting. In the United States, the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index and weekly Unemployment Claims will precede the Conference Board's Leading Indicators Index and Oil Inventories.