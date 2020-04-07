Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

Romain
Fournier

Journalist
By the same author
TODAY ON WALL STREET: Conflicting outcomes
GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Further bad news for airlines and Boeing
TODAY ON WALL STREET: Hope returns
GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Tesla meets expectations
TODAY ON WALL STREET: A flurry of terrible data
GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Redundancy plan at Boeing, Amazon wins lawsuit in Europe
More articles

TODAY ON WALL STREET: Conflicting outcomes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/07/2020 | 09:12am EDT

Markets are rising again today as investors hope that this economic crisis will be as brief as it is violent. The main U.S. indices are expected to open higher today, continuing their advance from the previous day, driven by signs of a slowdown in the coronavirus pandemic in several countries.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) futures contract is up 3.1%. New data from Johns Hopkins University shows that the number of new cases of contamination has decreased in recent days in the United States and Europe.

But it remains difficult to predict what will happen due to the many conflicting speeches and reports. Will we have a very long quarantine, or a quick return to normal? The financial markets, having very belatedly taken the measure of the consequences of the coronavirus, plunged, bounced, plunged even lower and bounced back again in a confusing way.

While "specialists" are competing with each other to describe the economic apocalypse that awaits us, other "specialists" are finding the basis for a "V" shaped recovery. Meanwhile, people are still dying in New York, Paris and London, but there is already talk of ending the quarantine.

In England, the Prime Minister has been taken in intensive care after worsening symptoms of coronavirus and the Foreign Minister Dominic Raab is now leading the country.

On the oil front, Russia and Saudi Arabia are still bickering and contradictory rumors are multiplying there too. The two states still have to agree on the terms of an armistice involving a reduction in production. They would like the United States to join the effort, which is far from guaranteed.

Today on the agenda, we have German industrial production and the French trade balance, along with two US statistics: the JOLT study on job openings and the monthly consumer credit figures.

 
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 7.73% 22679.99 Delayed Quote.-26.23%
NASDAQ 100 7.35% 8081.662743 Delayed Quote.-13.80%
NASDAQ COMP. 7.33% 7913.238014 Delayed Quote.-17.83%
S&P 500 7.03% 2663.68 Delayed Quote.-22.97%

Romain Fournier
© MarketScreener.com 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group