TODAY ON WALL STREET: Good news from Europe

The ECB just announced it has decided to strengthen its pandemic QE programne by another 600 billion euros, which is more than the 500 billion that was widely expected.

"In response to the Covid-19 pandemic-related downward revision of inflation over the forecast horizon, the expansion of the PEPP will further ease monetary policy as a whole by supporting financing conditions in the real economy, particularly for businesses and households," the ECB said in a statement.

The deposit rate remains at -0.5%, the refinancing rate at zero and the marginal lending facility rate at 0.25%, which was expected.

Yesterday, stock markets continued their ascent, with investors rushing to buy stocks on sale, or at least the stocks that suffered the most during the collapse of prices during the winter. The S&P500 or the Nikkei are now down only 5% from their January 1 levels.

At this stage, defensive stocks are still largely winners in 2020, even if they have been neglected in recent days. Here and there we can read that they "miss the rebound". This is true. But there is still a long way to go before leveraged stocks catch up with them.

Today on the agenda, we have European Retail Sales and weekly US Unemployment Claims.