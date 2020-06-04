Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

Romain
Fournier

Journalist
By the same author
TODAY ON WALL STREET: Good news from Europe
GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Google and Facebook in trouble
TODAY ON WALL STREET: Keep on climbing
GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Did insiders sell Gilead Sciences?
TODAY ON WALL STREET: Stocks near pre-crisis levels
TODAY ON WALL STREET: Stocks near pre-crisis levels
More articles

TODAY ON WALL STREET: Good news from Europe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/04/2020 | 08:36am EDT

After several days of gains, Wall Street seems to be heading down today, probably on profit-taking, before the release of U.S. employment data. Futures tied to the S&P 500 inched down by 0.3%, but that might change, as there is good news from Europe.

The ECB just announced it has decided to strengthen its pandemic QE programne by another 600 billion euros, which is more than the 500 billion that was widely expected.

"In response to the Covid-19 pandemic-related downward revision of inflation over the forecast horizon, the expansion of the PEPP will further ease monetary policy as a whole by supporting financing conditions in the real economy, particularly for businesses and households," the ECB said in a statement.

The deposit rate remains at -0.5%, the refinancing rate at zero and the marginal lending facility rate at 0.25%, which was expected.

Yesterday, stock markets continued their ascent, with investors rushing to buy stocks on sale, or at least the stocks that suffered the most during the collapse of prices during the winter. The S&P500 or the Nikkei are now down only 5% from their January 1 levels.

At this stage, defensive stocks are still largely winners in 2020, even if they have been neglected in recent days. Here and there we can read that they "miss the rebound". This is true. But there is still a long way to go before leveraged stocks catch up with them.

Today on the agenda, we have European Retail Sales and weekly US Unemployment Claims.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 2.05% 26269.89 Delayed Quote.-9.80%
NASDAQ 100 0.49% 9704.687614 Delayed Quote.11.13%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.78% 9682.91091 Delayed Quote.7.92%
NIKKEI 225 0.36% 22695.74 Real-time Quote.-4.41%
S&P 500 1.36% 3122.87 Delayed Quote.-3.34%

Romain Fournier
© MarketScreener.com 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group