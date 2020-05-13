TODAY ON WALL STREET: Markets, Powell and interest rates

Some hope that he might adopt negative interest rates for the first time, but many commentators believe this will not happen, and Powell himself said in March that negative interest rates would be unlikely to help.

Yesterday, Wall Street tumbled at the end of the session. The three US indices lost around 2%. The same questions and the same lack of answers about the consequences of Covid-19 are still being asked and are occasionally weighing on investor morale.

The debate of the moment revolves around the end of lockdown restrictions, at what pace, on what scale and for what result. There is some uncertainty, with government experts often giving contradictory speeches. The debates are almost identical in Rome, Paris, London, Washington, Moscow and Brasilia.

In the U.S., the lockdown is having an impact on prices. Yesterday the Bureau of Labor Statistics published the evolution of consumer prices for the month of April. The CPI was down compared to the previous month at -0.8%. The core CPI, which excludes food and energy, was down 0.4% (monthly): a record since 1974. The largest drop is attributed to the Energy sector (-10.10%) and more specifically to oil and its derivatives (petrol fell by 20.6%). Tourism, clothing and car insurance also declined. Regarding increases, the food sector progressed (+4.3%), helped by a 16.1% rise in the price of eggs....

The increase in spending coupled with a drop in revenues has proved to be an explosive cocktail for the U.S. budget. It was announced yesterday that the deficit has reached $737.9bn (vs.$118.988bn for March). This increase underlines the immensity of the stimulus plans put in place by the Trump administration. The American deficit now stands at $1,481,303,000,000 ($1.481 trillion) for the fiscal year 2020 (started in October) compared to $0.53 trillion last year at the same period.

Today on the agenda, we have the first reading of UK Q1 GDP, European Industrial Production. In the United States, producer prices, oil inventories.