Romain
Fournier

Journalist
TODAY ON WALL STREET: Markets rise on worse-than-expected GDP contraction

04/29/2020 | 09:21am EDT

Stock s continued to rise today, lifted by earnings reports from major American companies, as investors await comments from the Feds chairman.

 

Today, fresh government data shows that the gross domestic product fell 4.8% in the first quarter, while analysts were anticipating a 3.5% contraction.

However, Futures tied to the S&P 500 climbed 2.5%, as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is due to talk later about the prospects for the economy, and investors hope this will lead the Fed to do more to protect the economy.

Meanwhile, earnings reports keep coming, with 40 S&P500 companies expected todays, including Microsoft, Facebook and Boeing. Until now, many thought that corporate results were going to be an additional blow to morale, but instead, investors seem to have already mourned the second quarter and are focusing on the prospect of a rebound in the second half of the year. 

In other news, in Brazil, justice minister (Sergio Moro) resigned last Friday after Jair Bolsonaro fired the head of the federal police. The former justice minister then accused the president of interfering in police affairs, showing on television telephone exchanges in which Bolsonaro was pressuring Moro to make a change in the head of the police. According to him, the president would like to appoint a person with whom he could maintain personal contact. The supreme court judge has given the federal police 60 days to question Sergio Moro. If evidence were discovered, it would be up to the Chamber of Deputies to authorize an investigation into the President.

On the agenda today, we have German inflation estimate, US old-buildings figures and US oil inventories.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.60% 24497.73 Delayed Quote.-15.55%
NASDAQ 100 2.05% 8861.721441 Delayed Quote.0.61%
NASDAQ COMP. 2.08% 8794.322233 Delayed Quote.-3.77%
S&P 500 1.89% 2917.71 Delayed Quote.-11.37%

© MarketScreener.com 2020
