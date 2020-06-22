TODAY ON WALL STREET: Selling pressure remains low

Selling pressure seems to be rather limited thanks to the publication of good May Retail Sales and the June New York and Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing indices.

The Covid-19 pandemic continues to accelerate around the world, said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who heads the WHO, with the last million cases reported in only eight days.

He added that the pandemic is “much more than a health crisis; it is an economic, social and, in many countries, political crisis. Its effects will be felt for decades to come.”

New data also shows that coronavirus infections have picked up pace in Arizona, South Carolina, Florida and Texas.

The first half of 2020 is almost complete, without certainties but in a situation that is far removed from the extreme scenarios that were circulating in February/March. On the stock market, the recovery has been more spectacular than elsewhere, even if not everyone is in the same boat, far from it.

Among good news, the Bundesbank estimates that the German economy has been through the worst of the crisis.

In the United Kingdom, retail sales rose sharply in May from the low point in April. These seem to rebound from the April lows, at +12% MoM (against -18% in April and -5.3% in March). The statistics institute pointed out that this increase was marked by a return of non-food stores (+42%) and online sales (+33.4%).

Meanwhile, Russia's central bank expressed its views on Friday regarding its monetary policy. During its press conference, it stressed that the deflationary movement that is currently taking place was more important than it had anticipated. Activity also continues to deteriorate with GDP down 10.9% in May and Retail Sales falling 19.2%. As a result, the Bank announced a 100 basis point reduction in its interest rate to 4.5%.