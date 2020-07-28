TODAY ON WALL STREET: The calm before the storm?

Yesterday, U.S. indices bounced back, helped by the announcement of a Republican support package. But it could well be the calm before the storm, with many things looming this week : quarterly results, US budget negotiations, the dreaded second quarter GDP and the Fed meeting.

Equity markets are relatively solid despite unabated fears of epidemics, which are benefiting gold, while tension is rising in the US with the countdown to the presidential election and the country's internal cracks. Meanwhile, Europe is facing a second pandemic wave. The big financial determinants of the coming days are the ability of Republicans and Democrats to find a compromise on support measures. At risk are millions of Americans whose support ends this weekend.

Tech giants will all release their results by the end of the week.

Today is the second and final day of the Australia / USA Ministerial Consultations (AUSMIN). Mike Pompeo and Mark Esper met with their Australian counterparts to discuss a common strategy in the Indo-Pacific region. Their positions on the China Sea are expected to be one of the major topics discussed. Last week, Australia had opposed Chinese claims in the China Sea at the United Nations.

The European Central Bank has asked eurozone banks not to pay dividends until at least January 2021. It reserves the same fate for buyback and also calls for limiting bonuses.

In the United States, orders for durable goods rose by 7.3% in June (MoM). They had previously risen by 15.1% in May, following the March-April trough. The automotive sector is one of the main contributors to this performance, up 85.7% (vehicles and parts). The core index, which excludes the transportation sector, was much weaker (3.3%, while analysts expected 3.5%).

Three indicators are to be followed in the United States today: the S&P Case-Shiller Real Estate Price Index, the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index and the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index.