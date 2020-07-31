Log in
Romain
Fournier

Journalist
TODAY ON WALL STREET: The mighty four

07/31/2020 | 09:23am EDT

Wall Street is expected to rise today after the good earnings published on Thursday by tech giants. The quarterly results announced last night by Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon.com defied the plunge in global GDP in the second quarter. And while these sprawling companies are not immune to the current context, they have further widened the gap with the rest of the economy.

There was even a growth of 40% in sales at Amazon.com. Google, Amazon, Facebook and Apple saw their market capitalization rose by 250 billion dollars after the release of the results, according to Bloomberg.

Adding to the good mood, the rather robust macroeconomic statistics of the day from Japan and China. Japan released the industrial production figures for the month of June. These finally reached the positive territory in monthly data, at +2.7%, after four long months of decline. In annual data, the figures obviously remain negative, at -17.7%, but this is a strong improvement compared to May.

This morning China released the PMIs for July. The figures for manufacturing industry showed a slight increase to 51.1, compared to 50.9. Non-manufacturing industry showed a slight decrease to 54.2, compared to 54.4.

Today on the agenda, we have, the core price index and household income and spending, followed by the Chicago PMI and the second reading of the University of Michigan's consumer confidence index.

 

 

 


Romain Fournier
© MarketScreener.com 2020
