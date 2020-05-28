Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

Romain
Fournier

Journalist
By the same author
TODAY ON WALL STREET: Unemployment data supports rally
GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Twitter sparks Donald Trumps fury
TODAY ON WALL STREET: Markets rally after new stimulus measures
GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Labs step up efforts to find coronavirus vaccine
TODAY ON WALL STREET: Vaccine hopes offset tensions between Washington and Beijing
GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Another Chinese company leaving the Nasdaq
More articles

TODAY ON WALL STREET: Unemployment data supports rally

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/28/2020 | 09:44am EDT

The rally in U.S. stocks is poised to continue today, with fresh data showing a drop in the number of Americans filing for unemployment. U.S. workers filed over 2.1 million jobless claims last week, marking a downward trend.

However, this is the 10th straight week that these claims are above 2 million, and more layoffs are expected.

Donald Trump is planning to promulgate an enigmatic decree concerning social networks today, just a few hours after having two of its tweets flashed by Twitter for contravening the platform's policy on disinformation. On the fringes of this controversy, which could have serious consequences for Internet players, relations between China and the United States continue to deteriorate.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last night announced that Hong Kong can no longer claim preferential trade status because of its loss of autonomy, as China strenghtens control. The privileged relationship between the United States and Hong Kong has notably enabled the former British colony to become the financial hub of Asia. Beyond bilateral relations, it is indeed a new attack that is being discussed. And "China is going to retaliate," according to ING's chief economist for China, Iris Pang. Tension on this front is therefore rising again today.

Yesterday, the hundreds of billions promised by the European Commission further boosted markets.

Today on the agenda, we have Germany’s estimate of May inflation. In the United States, a new reading of 1st quarter GDP, along with Durable Goods Orders and Weekly Unemployment Claims. Old Home Sales and Oil Inventories are also planned.


Romain Fournier
© MarketScreener.com 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group