TODAY ON WALL STREET: Unemployment data supports rally

However, this is the 10th straight week that these claims are above 2 million, and more layoffs are expected.

Donald Trump is planning to promulgate an enigmatic decree concerning social networks today, just a few hours after having two of its tweets flashed by Twitter for contravening the platform's policy on disinformation. On the fringes of this controversy, which could have serious consequences for Internet players, relations between China and the United States continue to deteriorate.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last night announced that Hong Kong can no longer claim preferential trade status because of its loss of autonomy, as China strenghtens control. The privileged relationship between the United States and Hong Kong has notably enabled the former British colony to become the financial hub of Asia. Beyond bilateral relations, it is indeed a new attack that is being discussed. And "China is going to retaliate," according to ING's chief economist for China, Iris Pang. Tension on this front is therefore rising again today.

Yesterday, the hundreds of billions promised by the European Commission further boosted markets.

Today on the agenda, we have Germany’s estimate of May inflation. In the United States, a new reading of 1st quarter GDP, along with Durable Goods Orders and Weekly Unemployment Claims. Old Home Sales and Oil Inventories are also planned.