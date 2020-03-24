TODAY ON WALL STREET: Will a $2trn U.S. stimulus reassure markets?

Log in
Romain
Fournier

Journalist
03/24/2020 | 09:58am EDT

U.S. indices could get a nice rebound today if lawmakers in Washington can agree on a $2 trillion economic rescue package.

These hopes lifted the three U.S indices, which all Futures up by about 5%. Lawmakers hinted that the deal could get an approval in the next few hours.

Governments and central banks around the world are also unveiling unprecedented levels of support for their economies. Even Boris Johnson has now asked his compatriots to stay home. However, Donald Trump spoke of a rapid reopening of his country's economy, as he believes that the cure shouldn't be worse than the disease. Yesterday, the number of infections in the United States surpassed 46,000. A level that is still low in relation to the size of the population, but it is progressing in the same direction as in other affected countries. The WHO said that the country could soon become the new center of the global pandemic.

Containment measures have allowed China to regain control of Covid-19 and the quarantine in Wuhan is set to end in the next few hours. In Italy, for the second day, the number of new cases is tending to decline.

For the time being, financial markets continue to react to the carrot and the stick.  Bad news that accumulates, sometimes too much: all economic institutions are making forecasts on economic contraction, with figures that vary from simple to quadruple. What's the point, since nobody knows the rest of the scenario?

Also, the March flash PMI indicators sharply downgraded, which was expected. Anything under 50 is a contraction. In the U.S, the factory PMI stood at 49.2, the lowest since 2009, while services was down to 39.1.  In France, manufacturing output dropped from 49 in February to 35.6, while services activity went from 52.6 to 29. In Germany, manufacturing output tumbled from 47.3 to 42.2, while services declined from 52.6 to 28.4. In the UK, manufacturing output fell from 52.2 to 44.3 and services slid from 53.2 to 35.7. In the eurozone, manufacturing output ddropped from 48.7 to almost an 11-year low of 39.5. Services activity was down, from 52.6 to 28.4.

But of course, an agreement between Democrats and Republicans could offset this bad data. After the Fed removed all its liquidity dams, it is now the turn of the federal authorities to step up their support. 

 


Romain Fournier
© MarketScreener.com 2020
