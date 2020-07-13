Log in
TOGA Limited Names Marcum LLP as Auditor

07/13/2020 | 03:45pm EDT

LAS VEGAS, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOGA LIMITED (OTC: TOGL) (“Toga” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Marcum LLP as its new independent registered public accounting firm to replace Pinnacle Accountancy Group of Utah.  The change of the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm was approved by the Audit Committee of its Board of Directors on July 10, 2020

Contact:
Alexander D. Henderson
TOGA LIMITED
2575 McCabe Way, Suite 100
Irvine, CA 92614
(949) 333-1603

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
