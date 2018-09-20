September 20, 2018

PRESS RELEASE

TOKAI RIKA donates funds for Victims of the 2018 Hokkaido Eastern

Iburi Earthquake

We extend our deepest sympathies to all that have been affected by the huge earthquake in Hokkaido on September 6th 2018, and our sincere hope for the region's speedy recovery.

Aichi, Japan - September 20, 2018 - TOKAI RIKA CO., LTD. (Kenji Miura, President) has decided that TOKAI RIKA will donate one million yen to support the recovery of victims affected by the earthquake disaster through Japan Platform, an international emergency humanitarian aid organization.