TOMRA aims to lead a plastic resource revolution

12/04/2019 | 05:01am EST

LONDON, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plastic seems to have become public enemy number one. Barely a day goes by without this material receiving bad press for cluttering our streets or damaging marine life. But while plastic is not bad per se, the way that society is treating it throughout its life cycle is. 

With demand for plastic continuing to grow, governments and private organisations are not doing enough to collect and recycle the material to create a closed loop; a resource revolution is needed. TOMRA, a resource optimisation firm based in Norway, believes that it offers a way to satisfy demand without compromising the planet’s collective environmental conscience. 

By recognising plastic as a valuable resource, not as a single-use waste item, the material’s recycling rates can be greatly increased. In an exclusive article in the latest edition of The New Economy, Volker Rehrmann, Head of Circular Economy at TOMRA, explained how the company is using state-of-the-art sensors to improve the waste-sorting process.

“The plastic pollution problem can be solved, which is why TOMRA has set ambitious targets to accelerate the implementation of the circular economy and drive the industry forward,” wrote Rehrmann. “We aim to increase the global collection of recyclable plastic from 14 percent to 40 percent, as well as increase the recycling of plastics in closed loops from two percent to 30 percent by 2030.”

Due to the inefficiencies of the current linear resource model, plastic that could be put to good use is being discarded. With new technologies like those being pioneered by TOMRA, the collection and recycling of plastic can be substantially improved, in terms of both quality and quantity.

For more about TOMRA and how plastic can form part of a global circular economy, check out the latest edition of The New Economy, available in print, on tablet and online now.

www.theneweconomy.com

World News Media is a leading publisher of quality financial and business magazines, which enjoys a global distribution network that includes subscriber lists of prominent decision-makers around the world.

CONTACT INFORMATION
World News Media
Barclay Ballard
Editorial Department
+44 (0)20 7553 4177
barclay.ballard@wnmedia.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
