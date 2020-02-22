Log in
TOMY Unveils Dancy Beatz The Ultimate Dancing Bot At Toy Fair New York

02/22/2020 | 09:01am EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TOMY International, Inc., today unveiled Dancy Beatz™, the ultimate programmable and interactive dancing bot, at Toy Fair New York. A completely new experience in the toy category, Dancy Beatz learns, dances and plays music, and features a free companion app. With five different play modes and Bluetooth functionality, Dancy Beatz puts you in control of the playlist and the moves. Your music, your moves, your party!

In the style of a disco ball and designed to entertain, Dancy Beatz not only acts as a speaker to play your favorite music in Listen Mode, it also reacts to music, sounds and other surroundings in Play Mode. Dance Battle Mode allows you to learn pre-recorded routines to take on Dancy Beatz in a dance-off, and Program Mode lets you pose Dancy Beatz to create your own dance that can be saved and later danced back. Finally, Control Mode uses a free Bluetooth compatible app, so you can connect Dancy Beatz to YouTube or your music library using a smart phone or tablet. With more than 900 dance moves to discover and master, Dancy Beatz brings countless hours of original entertainment.

"When developing Dancy Beatz, our goal was to create a dynamic, interactive robot that's never been done before," said TOMY Chief Brand & Commercial Officer Vinnie D'Alleva. "Interaction with music and dance is already central to many kids' daily lives, so we wanted to pair those elements with the next generation of tech. At that intersection, Dancy Beatz was born."

Dancy Beatz is expected to launch in August 2020 and the app will be available for free in the App Store and Google Play. To learn more about TOMY and its range of innovative, high-quality toys, visit www.tomy.com. For news, updates and product information, follow TOMY on Facebook (@tomy.toy) and Instagram (@tomy_toy).

About TOMY International
TOMY International (www.tomy.com) is a leading global designer, producer and marketer of a broad range of innovative, high-quality toys sold to preschoolers, youths and adults under the TOMY® and Ertl® brands as well as products for parents, infants and toddlers marketed under Lamaze®, The First Years®, JJ Cole® Collections and Boon® brands. TOMY International's mission is to make the world smile. TOMY International reaches its target consumers through multiple channels of distribution supporting more than 25,000 retail outlets throughout North and South America, Europe and Australia. TOMY International is a wholly owned subsidiary of Japan-based TOMY Company, Ltd. (Tokyo Stock Exchange Code No. 7867). © TOMY.

Media Contact:
Hollywood Agency
Monica Higgins for TOMY
monica@hollywoodagency.com               
781-749-0077 x22

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tomy-unveils-dancy-beatz-the-ultimate-dancing-bot-at-toy-fair-new-york-301009029.html

SOURCE TOMY International


© PRNewswire 2020
