TOP LEADERS IN BUSINESS, ENTERTAINMENT, GAMING, NEWS, SPORTS, AND TELEVISION JOIN THE PALEY CENTER FOR MEDIA'S BOARD OF TRUSTEES AND LOS ANGELES BOARD OF GOVERNORS

New York, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Paley Center for Media, the industry’s leading nonprofit dedicated to celebrating the cultural, creative, and social significance of media and its impact on society, today announced the addition of prominent leaders in the fields of business, entertainment, gaming, news, sports, and television to its prestigious Board of Trustees and Los Angeles Board of Governors.

Joining the Paley Board of Trustees will be Robert Altman, Founder, Chairman, and CEO, ZeniMax Media; Brandon Beck, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman, Riot Games; Brian Goldner, Chairman & CEO, Hasbro Inc.; Gérard Guillemot, Co-Founder, Ubisoft, and CEO, Ubisoft Film & Television; Steve King, Chief Operating Officer, Publicis Groupe, and Chief Executive Officer, Publicis Media; Roberto Marinho Neto, CEO, Globo Ventures; and Lachlan Murdoch, Executive Chairman & CEO, FOX.

Joining the Los Angeles Board of Governors will be Kim Getty, President, Deutsch LA; Jennifer Mullin, CEO, Fremantle; and Tina Wilson, Head of Media Analytics, Nielsen.

“We’re honored to welcome these distinguished leaders to the Paley Center’s Board of Trustees and Los Angeles Board of Governors,” said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center’s President & CEO. “Each new member brings an incredible breadth of expertise to the Paley Center and we look forward to the invaluable contributions each will make to the Paley Center’s continued growth.”

In addition to these distinguished leaders joining the Board of Trustees and Los Angeles Board of Governors, current Trustees, Michael I. Roth, Chairman & CEO, Interpublic Group and David Zaslav, President & CEO, Discovery, Inc., join the Board of Trustees Executive Committee, offering counsel to the Paley Center’s Executive Leadership Team on the goals and mission of the organization.

The Paley Center’s Board of Trustees is chaired by Frank A. Bennack, Jr., and is comprised of leading executives in media and entertainment. The Board offers guidance in support of the organization’s mission to lead the conversation around today’s rapidly evolving media landscape, and also provides key input on strategy and operations, including public programs and exhibits, educational classes, workshops, and industry events hosted by the Paley Media Council.

The Los Angeles Board of Governors advises the Paley Center on its strategic goals and Los Angeles programming calendar, as well as commits their time to help the Paley Center forge new partnerships, and expand its constituency to ensure the Paley Center stays at the forefront of media and technology on the West Coast, and remains the preeminent media organization for the industry and the public.

The new members to the Board of Trustees join current Trustees: Alfonso de Angoitia, Grupo Televisa; Frank A. Bennack, Jr., Hearst; Gary B. Bettman, National Hockey League; Adam Bird, McKinsey & Company; Aryeh B. Bourkoff, LionTree LLC; Brandon Burgess, ION Media Networks; Adriana Cisneros, Cisneros; Cesar Conde; NBCUniversal; Steve Cooper, Warner Music Group; Anne del Castillo, New York City Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment; Arzuhan Doğan Yalçindağ, Doğan Holding; Nancy Dubuc, Vice Media; Tami Erwin, Verizon; David Eun, Samsung NEXT; Cristiana Falcone, JMCMRJ Foundation; Mike Fries, Liberty Global; Dexter Goei, Altice USA; Roger Goodell, National Football League; Robert Greenblatt, WarnerMedia Entertainment;Judy Hart Angelo; Robert A. Iger, The Walt Disney Company; John H. Josephson, SESAC; Jeffrey Katzenberg, WndrCo; David Kenny, Nielsen; Mel Karmazin; Henry A. Kissinger, Kissinger Associates, Inc.; Debra Lee; Robert D. Manfred, Jr., Major League Baseball; John Martin; Jonathan Miller, Integrated Media Company;Daniel L. Mosley, William S. Paley Foundation; James Murdoch, LUPA Systems; Katherine Oliver, Bloomberg Associates; William C. Paley, 2023 LLC; Tyler Perry, Tyler Perry Studios; James Pitaro, Disney Media Network & ESPN; Richard Plepler; Arnaud de Puyfontaine, Vivendi; Shari Redstone, CBS and Viacom; Michael I. Roth, Interpublic Group; Vincent Sadusky, Univision Communications Inc.; Faiza J. Saeed, Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP; Geoffrey K. Sands, Comcast; Josh Sapan, AMC Networks; Robert B. Schumer, Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP; Ryan Seacrest, Ryan Seacrest Enterprises; Stanley S. Shuman, Allen & Company LLC; Edward Skyler, Citi; Phil Spencer, Microsoft; Evan Spiegel, Snap Inc.; David J. Stern, National Basketball Association; Jeff Weiner, LinkedIn Corporation; Dick Wolf, Wolf Films; David Zaslav, Discovery, Inc; and Strauss Zelnick, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.

The new members to the Los Angeles Board of Governors join: Cris Abrego, Endemol Shine North America; Chris Albrecht; Brian Angiolet, Verizon; Kevin Beggs, Lionsgate Television Group; Greg Berlanti, Berlanti Productions; Casey Bloys, HBO; Campbell Brown, Facebook; Edward Carroll, AMC Networks Inc.; George Cheeks, NBC Entertainment; Charlie Collier, FOX Entertainment; Randy Freer, Hulu; Clifford W. Gilbert-Lurie, Ziffren Brittenham LLP; Mark Greenberg; MSGCI; Paige Hayes, PwC; Mike Hopkins, Sony Pictures Television; Kelly Kahl, CBS Entertainment; Michael E. Kassan, MediaLink; Robert Kyncl, YouTube; Steve Lafferty, CAA; John Landgraf, FX Networks & FX Productions; Dick Lippin, The Lippin Group; Erik Logan, World Surf League; Janice Min; Steve Mosko, Village Roadshow Entertainment Group; David Nevins, Showtime Networks Inc./CBS; Gary Newman; Connie Orlando, BET; Mary Parent, Legendary Entertainment; Tina Perry, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network; Kevin Reilly, WarnerMedia; Peter Rice, The Walt Disney Company; Brian Robbins, Nickelodeon Group; Rick Rosen, WME; Peter Roth, Warner Bros. Television Group; Jennifer Salke, Amazon; Ted Sarandos, Netflix; Philip W. Schuman, FTI Consulting; Ben Sherwood; Zack Van Amburg, Apple, Inc.; and Michael Wright, EPIX.

For more information on The Paley Center for Media, the Board of Trustees and Los Angeles Board of Governors please visit paleycenter.org

Media Contact: Teresa Brady, The Paley Center for Media, 212-621-6697, tbrady@paleycenter.org

# # #

About The Paley Center for Media

The Paley Center for Media, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with locations in New York and Los Angeles, leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of television, radio, and emerging platforms for the professional community and media-interested public. Drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the leaders of the media community, the Paley Center examines the intersections between media and society. The general public can access the Paley Center’s permanent media collection which contains over 160,000 television and radio programs and advertisements, and participate in programs that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the personalities, and the leaders who are shaping media. Through the global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, the Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry. For more information, please visit paleycenter.org

Teresa Brady The Paley Center for Media 2126216697 TBrady@paleycenter.org