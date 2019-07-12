Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TOP RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM: Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Pyxus International, Inc. – PYX

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/12/2019 | 08:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) from June 7, 2018 through November 8, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Pyxus investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Pyxus class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1595.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was experiencing longer shipping cycles; (2) as a result, the Company’s financial results would be materially affected; (3) the Company lacked adequate internal control over financial reporting; (4) the Company’s accounting policies were reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny; and (5) defendants’ positive statements about Pyxus’ business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 6, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1595.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.   Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. 

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor
      New York, NY  10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:01pROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Investors of Ra Medical Systems, Inc. of Important Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action – RMED
GL
09:00pSPEAKEASY CANNABIS CLUB : Named as Defendant in Action Commenced By Tietz and Loewen V. Bridgemark Financial Corp. et al
AQ
08:50pLOCKHEED MARTIN : President Donald J. Trump Announces F-35 Lightning II Sustainment Work Comes to Milwaukee
PU
08:33pFIDELITY MINERALS CORP. : closes first Tranche of Private Placement
AQ
08:30pAPPLIED MATERIALS : Highlights from a Successful #AIDesignForum 2019
PU
08:29pAVERY DENNISON : Announces Upcoming Investor Events
BU
08:25pIMF to ship $5.4 billion to Argentina under standby loan deal
RE
08:25pINVESTOR RIGHTS ALERT : Halper Sadeh LLP Continues Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – DFRG, RTEC, PCMI, AGN
GL
08:20pMASIMO : Company Profile for Masimo
PU
08:20pMK2 VENTURES LTD : . Completion of Acquisition of Bakar High Grade Copper Property
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KIRIN HOLDINGS CO LTD : AB InBev pulls Budweiser listing, cancelling year's largest IPO
2FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Volkswagen zooms ahead in extension of alliance with Ford to electric, automated cars
3FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : U.S. regulators approve $5 billion Facebook settlement over privacy issues - source
4UR-ENERGY INC. : UR ENERGY : July 12, 2019 There Has Been No Announced Decision with Respect to the Uranium Se..
5SPRINT CORP : SPRINT : is on alert and preparing for Tropical Storm Barry

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About