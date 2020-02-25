TOPCO ANNOUNCES 2020 BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Elk Grove Village, IL, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elk Grove Village, Ill., February 25, 2020 – Topco Associates, LLC announced its 2020 Board of Directors during its annual meeting on February 19, 2020.

The 2020 Topco Associates, LLC Board of Directors includes:

Topco Chairman of the Board: Pete Van Helden, Chief Executive Officer, Stater Bros. Markets

Topco Vice Chairman of the Board: Randy Edeker, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President, Hy-Vee, Inc.

Neal Berube, President and Chief Executive Officer, Associated Food Stores, Inc.

Brad Brookshire, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Brookshire Holdings, Inc.

Chris Coborn, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Coborn’s Incorporated

Charlie D’Amour, President and Chief Executive Officer, Big Y Foods, Inc.

Brian George, President and Chief Executive Officer, Alex Lee Inc.

Scott Grimmett, President and Chief Executive Officer, Golub Corporation/Price Chopper Supermarkets

Todd Schnuck, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Schnuck Markets, Inc.

Randy Skoda, President and Chief Executive Officer, Topco Associates, LLC

Steve Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer, K-VA-T Food Stores, Inc.

About Topco Associates LLC

Topco Associates LLC is an over $14 billion, privately held, member-owned company that provides aggregation, innovation and knowledge management solutions for its leading food industry member-owners and customers, including grocery retailers, wholesalers food service and pharmacy companies. Topco leverages the collective volume, knowledge and commitment of these companies to create a competitive advantage in the marketplace by reducing costs and offering winning business-building capabilities.

