TORA Expands Sales Presence with Key US Appointment

06/25/2019 | 07:31am EDT

San Francisco, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

TORA, provider of the industry’s most advanced cloud-based order and execution management system (OEMS), has announced the appointment of Thomas Mullooly as its new Head of US Sales.

In this role, Mr. Mullooly is responsible for all sales efforts throughout the United States, and will prioritize the further adoption of TORA’s sophisticated OEMS in this key market. He reports to TORA managing director Chris Jenkins.

“Thomas is a wonderful addition to our global sales organization. He has deep experience in trading technology and multiple years of senior sales and business-development experience in the capital markets,” said Mr. Jenkins.

“We look forward to expanding our US sales channels and ensuring that the value of our OEMS platforms is communicated to the growing global market”.

Mr. Mullooly brings more than 15 years of trading technology sales experience to his new role and joins TORA from TradingScreen where he was FX Sales Director. He also spent time at BidFX, EBS BrokerTec and foreign exchange aggregator FXall which is now part of Refinitiv.

“I am excited to be joining TORA which as an independent company, can respond quickly to client needs. My goal is to make sure the US market is aware of the value that TORA offers, and to ensure we are part of every meaningful conversation people are having about adopting an institutional trading workflow solution,” Mr. Mullooly said.

The addition of Mr. Mullooly caps off a successful first half of 2019, during which TORA signed partnerships with leading industry players, including Schonfeld Strategic Advisors, Systematic Investment Management AG (SIMAG) and Mariana UFP, all of who have selected TORA to support and improve the implementation of their global strategies.

About TORA

TORA is the leading global provider of advanced investment management technologies supporting the full trading lifecycle. With a full suite of cloud-based SaaS-delivered execution, analytics and compliance tools, as well as order, portfolio and risk management capabilities and a global FIX network, TORA’s products are utilized by hundreds of the industry’s leading hedge funds, asset managers, proprietary trading firms and sell-side

Alice Uribe
TORA
212-320-8981 x711
auribe@forefrontcomms.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
