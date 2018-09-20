Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TOSEI : Notice Concerning Acquisition of “Green Star” Rating in GRESB Real Estate Assessment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2018 | 10:08am CEST

Note: This English document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail. Tosei Corporation assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

To whom it may concern

Sep 20, 2018

Tosei Corporation
Toranomon Tosei Building, 4-2-3 Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo
President and CEO: Seiichiro Yamaguchi
Securities code: 8923 (Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section)
S2D (Singapore Exchange, Mainboard)
Contact: Director and CFO: Noboru Hirano
TEL: +81-3-3435-2865

Tosei Asset Advisors, Inc.

Director President & Representative Director Akihiko Fujinaga
Contact: Fund Management Department Takehisa Sasazawa
TEL: +81-3-5425-2720

Notice Concerning Acquisition of 'Green Star' Rating in GRESB Real Estate Assessment

Tosei Corporation herby announces that OSJ Kinshicho TMK which is provided asset management services by Tosei Asset Advisors, Inc. ('TAA'), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tosei Corporation, has received a highly rated 'Green Star' rating in the 2018 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark ('GRESB') Real Estate Assessment. Tosei Corporation has also received a 'B' rating, the second-highest rating given under the five-grade GRESB Public Disclosure Level Assessment.

  1. 1.About Result of GRESB Real Estate Assessment
    In the area of environmental, social, and governance ('ESG'), OSJ Kinshicho TMK earned strong recognition in both 'Management & Policy' and 'Implementation & Measurement' and received a 'Green Star'. OSJ Kinshicho TMK also received the second-highest '4 Stars' in the GRESB Rating, which is a relative evaluation based on the total GRESB Score.
  1. 2.About a 'B' Rating under the GRESB Public Disclosure Level Assessment
  2. Tosei Corporation received a 'B' rating, the second-highest rating given under the five-grade GRESB Public Disclosure Level Assessment for its proactive information disclosure practices in connection with ESG initiatives.
  1. 3.Future Outlook
    Tosei Group established 'Tosei Eco Declaration' in 2009, and has been striving to reduce the burden on the global environment by promoting human and environmentally friendly corporate activities. In accordance with the 'Tosei Group Eco Declaration', Tosei Group continues to promote CSR and environmental impact reduction initiatives under three Eco-missions ('Promote environmental practice through business activities', 'Comply with environmental laws, regulations and raising of environmental awareness', and 'Inform our activities to stakeholder').

[Reference] About GRESB

GRESB is an annual benchmark established primarily by major European pension funds groups based on the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) in 2009, which measures environmental, social, and governance ('ESG') considerations in real assets including real estate and infrastructure, etc. More than 75 investor/bank members (representing more than USD18 trillion in institutional capital; approximately 1,980 trillion yen at an exchange rate of 1 dollar =110 yen) use GRESB data to select and dialogue with investment targets. A total of 903 entities, including real estate companies, REITs and funds, globally participated in the 2018 GRESB Real Estate Ratings. For more information about GRESB, see: https://gresb.com/



End

Disclaimer

TOSEI Corporation published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 08:07:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:01aCALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL : Strengthens Financial Services Recruiting Capabilities with Addition of David J. Bernard to London Office
PR
11:01aCALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL : Strengthens Financial Services Recruiting Capabilities with Addition of David J. Bernard to London Office
AQ
11:01aAPPLIED DNA SCIENCES : Subsidiary, LineaRx, Inc. Signs Joint Development Agreement with Takis and Evvivax to Develop Linear-DNA Based Anti-Cancer Vaccines
BU
11:01aSSAB : Sustainable Longhouse with roof made from GreenCoat® steel shown on Dutch television
AQ
11:01aPROACTIS : Magnox Limited streamlines and automates invoice processing with Proactis
BU
11:01aCANADIAN SOLAR : to Attend 6th Annual ROTH Solar and Storage Symposium at SPI in Anaheim
PR
11:01aRESTAMAX PLC : Managers' transactions
AQ
11:01aALLISON TRANSMISSION : Announces Global Launch of 9-Speed Transmission and Expanded Electrification Portfolio At IAA
BU
11:01aMagna Announces Divestiture of Its Global Fluid Pressure & Controls Business
GL
10:59aALIBABA : unveils hospitality robot for serving hotel guests
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Breakup Pushed
2VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN TO PULL OUT OF IRAN : U.S. Official -Bloomberg
3ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : Jack Ma says U.S.-China trade war ends 1 million U.S. jobs promise - Xinhua
4CMC MARKETS PLC : Financial betting clampdown hits IG Group revenue
5BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Aston Martin speeds ahead with up to £5 billion October IPO

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.