TOT BIOPHARM International : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - COMPLETION OF DOSING IN THE FIRST PATIENT FOR THE PHASE III CLINICAL TRIAL OF TAA013, AN ANTIBODY DRUG CONJUGATE

TOT BIOPHARM International Company Limited

東曜藥業股份有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1875)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

COMPLETION OF DOSING IN THE FIRST PATIENT

FOR THE PHASE III CLINICAL TRIAL OF TAA013,

AN ANTIBODY DRUG CONJUGATE

This announcement is made by TOT BIOPHARM International Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis to inform the shareholders and potential investors of the Company about the latest business updates of the Group.

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") is pleased to announce that the Group's self-developed HER2 targeted antibody drug conjugate ("ADC") candidate, TAA013, has recently reached a pivotal clinical-stage milestone. The first patient for a pivotal Phase III registrational clinical trial of TAA013 (the "Study") has been dosed. The purpose of the Study is to evaluate the efficacy and safety of TAA013 as compared to lapatinib plus capecitabine in the treatment of patients with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer after failure of trastuzumab therapy. If successful, the Study will be used to support the new drug application for TAA013 in China.