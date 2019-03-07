TOTAL: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ general meeting on June 1st, 2018 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from February 28, 2019 to March 6, 2019:

Transaction date Total daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (EUR/share) Amount of transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 28.02.2019 208,323 49.7830 10,370,945 XPAR 28.02.2019 19,058 49.7912 948,921 BATE 28.02.2019 72,981 49.7699 3,632,256 CHIX 28.02.2019 - - - TRQX 01.03.2019 151,330 49.9576 7,560,083 XPAR 01.03.2019 18,760 49.9875 937,765 BATE 01.03.2019 71,637 49.9565 3,578,735 CHIX 01.03.2019 - - - TRQX 04.03.2019 141,627 50.3856 7,135,963 XPAR 04.03.2019 29,023 50.3900 1,462,468 BATE 04.03.2019 67,503 50.3899 3,401,470 CHIX 04.03.2019 - - - TRQX 05.03.2019 183,510 50.6438 9,293,646 XPAR 05.03.2019 35,413 50.6412 1,793,357 BATE 05.03.2019 77,265 50.6434 3,912,960 CHIX 05.03.2019 - - - TRQX 06.03.2019 185,890 51.0165 9,483,450 XPAR 06.03.2019 35,197 51.0132 1,795,513 BATE 06.03.2019 72,945 51.0115 3,721,031 CHIX 06.03.2019 - - - TRQX Total 1,370,462 50.3688 69,028,561

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions

About Total

Total is a major energy player, which produces and markets fuels, natural gas and low-carbon electricity. Our 100,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, more affordable, cleaner and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, our ambition is to become the responsible energy major.

