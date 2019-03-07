Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TOTAL: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 12:17pm EST

Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ general meeting on June 1st, 2018 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from February 28, 2019 to March 6, 2019:

Transaction date  

Total daily

volume (number

of shares)

 

Daily weighted

average purchase

price of the shares

(EUR/share)

 

Amount of

transactions

(EUR)

 

Market

(MIC

Code)

28.02.2019   208,323   49.7830   10,370,945   XPAR
28.02.2019 19,058 49.7912 948,921 BATE
28.02.2019 72,981 49.7699 3,632,256 CHIX
28.02.2019   -   -   -   TRQX
01.03.2019 151,330 49.9576 7,560,083 XPAR
01.03.2019 18,760 49.9875 937,765 BATE
01.03.2019 71,637 49.9565 3,578,735 CHIX
01.03.2019   -   -   -   TRQX
04.03.2019 141,627 50.3856 7,135,963 XPAR
04.03.2019 29,023 50.3900 1,462,468 BATE
04.03.2019 67,503 50.3899 3,401,470 CHIX
04.03.2019   -   -   -   TRQX
05.03.2019 183,510 50.6438 9,293,646 XPAR
05.03.2019 35,413 50.6412 1,793,357 BATE
05.03.2019 77,265 50.6434 3,912,960 CHIX
05.03.2019   -   -   -   TRQX
06.03.2019 185,890 51.0165 9,483,450 XPAR
06.03.2019 35,197 51.0132 1,795,513 BATE
06.03.2019 72,945 51.0115 3,721,031 CHIX
06.03.2019   -   -   -   TRQX
Total   1,370,462   50.3688   69,028,561    
 

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions

About Total

Total is a major energy player, which produces and markets fuels, natural gas and low-carbon electricity. Our 100,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, more affordable, cleaner and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, our ambition is to become the responsible energy major.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:35pDIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC. : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
12:34pABU DHABI COMMERCIAL BANK : The ADCB-UNB merger is set for May 1
AQ
12:34pDUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET : Al Merri rings gender bell at Dubai Financial Market
AQ
12:34pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : talks up the S10 at launch event in Dubai
AQ
12:33pSOUNDING THE ALARM ON DROWSY DRIVING : Super 8 by Wyndham Partners with Actor Giacomo Gianniotti to Launch #JourneySafe Campaign
PU
12:33pDISCOVERY : TLC'S ‘7 LITTLE JOHNSTONS' RETURNS WITH A HOUSE FULL OF TEENAGERS – AND EVERYTHING THAT COMES ALONG WITH IT
PU
12:33pCELEBRITY COOKING DISASTERS ENTER CULINARY BOOT CAMP IN BRAND-NEW SEASON OF WORST COOKS IN AMERICA : Celebrity edition
PU
12:33pSM PRIME HOLDINGS INC. : sets final P10-billion bond offer
AQ
12:33pAKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES : CDN Tuning for OTT - "Why Doesn't it Already do That ...
PU
12:33pPLYMOUTH INDUSTRIAL REIT INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AVIVA : AVIVA : to change dividend plans under new CEO
2COUNTRYWIDE PLC : COUNTRYWIDE : hit by Brexit effect on housing market
3AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : to close U.S. pop-up stores, focus on opening more book stores
4WIRECARD : WIRECARD AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading ..
5CONTINENTAL : CONTINENTAL : full-year earnings hit by electric investments, downturn

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.