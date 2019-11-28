Log in
TOTAL: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

11/28/2019 | 12:34pm EST

Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders’ general meeting on May 29, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from November 21, 2019 to November 27, 2019:

Transaction date

Total daily
volume (number
of shares)

Daily weighted
average purchase
price of the shares
(EUR/share)

Amount of
transactions
(EUR)

Market
(MIC
Code)

21.11.2019

554,352

48.5976

26,940,177

XPAR

21.11.2019

89,215

48.5178

4,328,516

CHIX

21.11.2019

29,948

48.5415

1,453,721

TRQX

21.11.2019

61,732

48.6173

3,001,243

BATE

22.11.2019

464,678

49.3039

22,910,438

XPAR

22.11.2019

54,943

49.2919

2,708,245

CHIX

22.11.2019

29,917

49.3516

1,476,452

TRQX

22.11.2019

58,926

49.2960

2,904,816

BATE

25.11.2019

432,521

49.2273

21,291,841

XPAR

25.11.2019

39,971

49.2384

1,968,108

CHIX

25.11.2019

25,869

49.2666

1,274,478

TRQX

25.11.2019

111,194

49.1529

5,465,508

BATE

26.11.2019

562,551

48.6220

27,352,355

XPAR

26.11.2019

115,271

48.5681

5,598,493

CHIX

26.11.2019

45,959

48.6335

2,235,147

TRQX

26.11.2019

99,137

48.5585

4,813,944

BATE

27.11.2019

455,066

48.2682

21,965,217

XPAR

27.11.2019

59,971

48.2754

2,895,124

CHIX

27.11.2019

36,888

48.2777

1,780,868

TRQX

27.11.2019

69,582

48.2709

3,358,786

BATE

Total

3,397,691

48.7753

165,723,475

 

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions

About Total

Total is a major energy player, which produces and markets fuels, natural gas and low-carbon electricity. Our 100,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, more affordable, cleaner and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, our ambition is to become the responsible energy major.


© Business Wire 2019
