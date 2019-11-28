TOTAL: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders’ general meeting on May 29, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from November 21, 2019 to November 27, 2019:

Transaction date Total daily

volume (number

of shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of the shares

(EUR/share) Amount of

transactions

(EUR) Market

(MIC

Code) 21.11.2019 554,352 48.5976 26,940,177 XPAR 21.11.2019 89,215 48.5178 4,328,516 CHIX 21.11.2019 29,948 48.5415 1,453,721 TRQX 21.11.2019 61,732 48.6173 3,001,243 BATE 22.11.2019 464,678 49.3039 22,910,438 XPAR 22.11.2019 54,943 49.2919 2,708,245 CHIX 22.11.2019 29,917 49.3516 1,476,452 TRQX 22.11.2019 58,926 49.2960 2,904,816 BATE 25.11.2019 432,521 49.2273 21,291,841 XPAR 25.11.2019 39,971 49.2384 1,968,108 CHIX 25.11.2019 25,869 49.2666 1,274,478 TRQX 25.11.2019 111,194 49.1529 5,465,508 BATE 26.11.2019 562,551 48.6220 27,352,355 XPAR 26.11.2019 115,271 48.5681 5,598,493 CHIX 26.11.2019 45,959 48.6335 2,235,147 TRQX 26.11.2019 99,137 48.5585 4,813,944 BATE 27.11.2019 455,066 48.2682 21,965,217 XPAR 27.11.2019 59,971 48.2754 2,895,124 CHIX 27.11.2019 36,888 48.2777 1,780,868 TRQX 27.11.2019 69,582 48.2709 3,358,786 BATE Total 3,397,691 48.7753 165,723,475

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions

About Total

Total is a major energy player, which produces and markets fuels, natural gas and low-carbon electricity. Our 100,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, more affordable, cleaner and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, our ambition is to become the responsible energy major.

