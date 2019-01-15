TOTAL: Main Indicators

Regulatory News:
TOTAL (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT):
Chart updated around the middle of the month following the end of each
quarter
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
European refining
|
|
|
|
$/€
|
|
Brent ($/b)
|
|
Average liquids price*** ($/b)
|
|
Average gas price ($/Mbtu)***
|
|
margin ERMI* ($/t)**
|
|
Fourth quarter 2018
|
|
1.14
|
|
68.8
|
|
57.2
|
|
4.94
|
|
29.1
|
|
Third quarter 2018
|
|
1.16
|
|
75.2
|
|
69.5
|
|
4.96
|
|
39.9
|
|
Second quarter 2018
|
|
1.19
|
|
74.4
|
|
69.5
|
|
4.49
|
|
34.7
|
|
First quarter 2018
|
|
1.23
|
|
66.8
|
|
60.4
|
|
4.73
|
|
25.6
|
|
Fourth quarter 2017
|
|
1.18
|
|
61.3
|
|
57.6
|
|
4.23
|
|
35.5
|
* European Refining Margin Indicator (ERMI) is an indicator intended
to represent the margin after variable costs for a hypothetical complex
refinery located around Rotterdam in Northern Europe that processes a
mix of crude oil and other inputs commonly supplied to this region to
produce and market the main refined products at prevailing prices in
this region. The indicator margin may not be representative of the
actual margins achieved by Total in any period because of Total’s
particular refinery configurations, product mix effects or other
company-specific operating conditions.
** 1 $/t = 0.136 $/b
*** consolidated subsidiaries, excluding fixed margin contracts,
including hydrocarbon production overlifting / underlifting position
valued at market price.
Disclaimer: data is based on Total’s reporting, is not audited and is
subject to change.
