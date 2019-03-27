TOTAL : S.A. Intends to Issue Euro Denominated Undated Non-Call 5 Year Deeply Subordinated Fixed Rate Resettable Notes

Regulatory News:
TOTAL S.A. (the “Company”) (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT)
announces today its intention to issue Euro denominated undated non-call
5 year deeply subordinated fixed rate resettable notes (the “New
Notes”). The pricing of the New Notes is expected to be announced
later today. The New Notes are scheduled to be admitted to trading on
Euronext Paris. It is also expected that the rating agencies will assign
the New Notes a rating of A2/A- (Moody's/ S&P) and 50% equity credit.
The Company is also launching a tender offer (the “Tender Offer”)
intended to partially repurchase its:
-
€2,500,000,000 undated deeply subordinated fixed rate resettable notes
with a first call date on 26 February 2021 (ISIN: XS1195201931) issued
by the Company on 26 February 2015 (of which €2,500,000,000 is
currently outstanding) and admitted to trading on Euronext Paris (the “2021
Notes”); and/or
-
€1,750,000,000 undated deeply subordinated fixed rate resettable notes
with a first call date on 18 May 2022 (ISIN: XS1413581205) issued by
the Company on 18 May 2016 (of which €1,750,000,000 is currently
outstanding) and admitted to trading on Euronext Paris (the “2022
Notes”).
The Tender Offer is subject to a maximum acceptance amount (which is
expected to be equal to the principal amount of the New Notes) and the
2021 Notes, which are within the first acceptance priority level, will
be accepted for purchase before any 2022 Notes, which are within the
second acceptance priority level.
The Tender Price of the Notes will be based on a fixed tender spread of
+55 bps for the 2021 Notes and +95 bps for the 2022 Notes, in each case
over the relevant Interpolated Mid-Swap Rate, as further described in
the Tender Offer Memorandum dated 27 March 2019.
The purpose of the Tender Offer and the planned issuance of New Notes
is, amongst other things, to proactively manage the Company's hybrid
portfolio while intending to maintain the aggregate size of the stock of
outstanding hybrid notes at the current level.
It is expected that the portion of the 2021 Notes and 2022 Notes not
refinanced by the New Notes will continue to be assigned a 50% equity
credit by the rating agencies (Moody’s/ S&P). It is therefore expected
that, following the New Issue and Tender Offer, the Company’s overall
hybrid equity credit will remain constant.
The results of the Tender Offer will be announced on 3April
2019 (subject to changes as a result of any extension, withdrawal,
termination or amendment of the Tender Offer).
Disclaimer
This announcement does not constitute an invitation to participate in
the Tender Offer or the issuance of New Notes in or from any
jurisdiction in or from which, or to or from any person to or from whom,
it is unlawful to make such invitation under applicable securities laws.
The distribution of this announcement in certain jurisdictions may be
restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes
are required to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such
restrictions.
Tenders of Notes for purchase pursuant to the
Tender Offer will not be accepted from qualifying holders in any
circumstances in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. The
Company does not make any recommendation as to whether or not qualifying
holders should participate in the Tender Offer.
Securities
may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration
under, or an exemption from the registration requirements of, the
Securities Act. The New Notes have not been, and will not be, registered
under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any state or other
jurisdiction of the United States, and may not be offered, sold or
delivered, directly or indirectly, in the United States or to, or for
the account or benefit of, any U.S. Person.
United States
This Tender Offer is not being made and will not be made directly or
indirectly in or into, or by use of the mails of, or by any means or
instrumentality (including, without limitation, facsimile transmission,
telex, telephone, email and other forms of electronic transmission) of
interstate or foreign commerce of, or any facility of a national
securities exchange of, the United States or to U.S. Persons as defined
in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities
Act) (each a U.S. Person) and the Notes may not be tendered
in the Tender Offer by any such use, means, instrumentality or facility
from or within the United States, by persons located or resident in the
United States of America (“U.S. holders” within the meaning of Rule
800(h) under the Securities Act). Accordingly, any documents or
materials related to this Tender Offer are not being, and must not be,
directly or indirectly, mailed or otherwise transmitted, distributed or
forwarded (including, without limitation, by custodians, nominees or
trustees) in or into the United States or to any such person. Any
purported tender instruction in response to this Tender Offer resulting
directly or indirectly from a violation of these restrictions will be
invalid, and tender instructions made by a person located or resident in
the United States of America or any agent, fiduciary or other
intermediary acting on a non-discretionary basis for a principal giving
instructions from within the United States will not be accepted.
For the purposes of the above paragraph, United States means
the United States of America, its territories and possessions (including
Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, American Samoa, Wake Island
and the Northern Mariana Islands), any state of the United States of
America and the District of Columbia.
