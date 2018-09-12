TOTAL S.A.: Statement in Compliance with the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers)

Regulatory News:
TOTAL S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT):
|
Date
|
|
Total number of shares
|
|
Number of voting rights exercisable at
Shareholders' meeting
|
August 31, 2018
|
|
2,666,185,823
|
|
2,781,894,989
A total number of 2,824,598,154 voting rights were attached to the
2,666,185,823 underlying Total shares (referred to as 'theoretical
voting rights'), including:
-
42,703,165 voting rights attached to the 42,703,165 Total shares held
by TOTAL S.A. that cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings
pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L. 225-111 and L. 225-210
of the French Commercial Code.
