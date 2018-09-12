Log in
TOTAL S.A.: Statement in Compliance with the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers)

09/12/2018 | 11:51am CEST

Regulatory News:

TOTAL S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT):

Date   Total number of shares  

Number of voting rights exercisable at
Shareholders' meeting

August 31, 2018   2,666,185,823   2,781,894,989

A total number of 2,824,598,154 voting rights were attached to the 2,666,185,823 underlying Total shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:

  • 42,703,165 voting rights attached to the 42,703,165 Total shares held by TOTAL S.A. that cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L. 225-111 and L. 225-210 of the French Commercial Code.


© Business Wire 2018
