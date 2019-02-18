Log in
TOTAL S.A.: Statement in Compliance with the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers)

02/18/2019 | 11:28am EST

Regulatory News:

TOTAL (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT):

Date   Total number of shares  

Number of voting rights exercisable at
Shareholders' meetings

January 31, 2019   2,641,826,974   2,767,448,746

A total number of 2,799,922,027 voting rights are attached to the 2,641,826,974 underlying Total shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:

- 32,473,281 voting rights attached to the 32,473,281 Total shares held by TOTAL S.A. that cannot be exercised at Shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L. 225-111 and L. 225-210 of the French Commercial Code.


© Business Wire 2019
