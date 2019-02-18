TOTAL S.A.: Statement in Compliance with the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers)

Regulatory News:
TOTAL (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT):
|
Date
|
|
Total number of shares
|
|
Number of voting rights exercisable at
Shareholders'
meetings
|
January 31, 2019
|
|
2,641,826,974
|
|
2,767,448,746
A total number of 2,799,922,027 voting rights are attached to the
2,641,826,974 underlying Total shares (referred to as 'theoretical
voting rights'), including:
- 32,473,281 voting rights attached to the 32,473,281 Total shares held
by TOTAL S.A. that cannot be exercised at Shareholders' meetings
pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L. 225-111 and L. 225-210 of
the French Commercial Code.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190218005296/en/