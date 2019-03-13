Log in
TOTAL S.A.: Statement in Compliance with the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers)

0
03/13/2019 | 06:11am EDT

Regulatory News:

TOTAL (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT):

Date   Total number of shares  

Number of voting rights exercisable at
Shareholders' meetings

February 28, 2019   2,641,850,574   2,765,108,762

A total number of 2,799,945,627 voting rights are attached to the 2,641,850,574 underlying Total shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:

  • 34,836,865 voting rights attached to the 34,836,865 Total shares held by TOTAL S.A. that cannot be exercised at Shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L. 225-111 and L. 225-210 of the French Commercial Code.


© Business Wire 2019
